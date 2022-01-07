Gold Investing News
Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Outback Goldfields Corp. and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market. Outback Goldfields is led by an experienced group of mining professionals focused on exploring for high grade gold on four highly prospective properties in the historic Victorian Goldfields of ...

 Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Outback Goldfields Corp. ("Outback" or the "Company") (TSXV: OZ:CA) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Outback Goldfields is led by an experienced group of mining professionals focused on exploring for high grade gold on four highly prospective properties in the historic Victorian Goldfields of Australia.  The Company is in the midst of its maiden exploration program and intends to drill on three of the four properties in 2022.  The Victorian Goldfields, which has produced over 80Moz gold historically, is experiencing a modern-day gold rush and is home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.  Outback is part of the Inventa Capital group of companies.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday January 7 , 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/07/c4100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Outback Goldfields CSE:OZ Gold Investing
OZ:CC
Outback Goldfields

Outback Goldfields

Overview

Australia is no stranger to gold production. The country stands as the second-largest gold producer, following behind China. Despite exploration and mining disruptions from COVID-19, the country produced a record AU$25 billion at the average gold price in the 2019-2020 financial year.

That level of production for Australia is no anomaly, either. Mining companies are taking advantage of the resource-rich and mining-friendly jurisdiction, especially in the southern regions of the country where a new gold rush is occurring. With such high grade and high yield gold mineralization, it’s no wonder many are excited about the region.

Keep reading... Show less
OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

( CSE: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corporation (the "Company" or "Outback") (CSE: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) announces that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares thereon. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on January 6 th 2022 with the trading symbol "OZ".

Keep reading... Show less
Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

Keep reading... Show less
Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Keep reading... Show less
Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Keep reading... Show less
2022 - A Year of Growth for Novo Resources

2022 - A Year of Growth for Novo Resources

-

Dear Shareholders,

Keep reading... Show less
nuclear power plant at twilight in Grohnde near Hameln in Lower Saxony

VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Gold Catalyst to Watch, Why Uranium Could be 2022's Star

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Catalyst to Watch, Why Uranium Could be 2022's Star youtu.be

The new year has arrived, and resource sector participants are eagerly looking ahead to gold's next move.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre explained how he expects the US Federal Reserve's plans to play out and how that could impact the yellow metal's path.

While he's not keen on making predictions, he said he thinks the walls are closing in on the Fed, and the central bank may soon be stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Keep reading... Show less
Equity Extends High-Grade Silver in the Central Camp Vein Target, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Begins at the NG-3 Target Mid-January

Equity Extends High-Grade Silver in the Central Camp Vein Target, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Begins at the NG-3 Target Mid-January

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports High-grade Silver drill intercepts from a 125-metre-long central segment of the Camp Vein target on the Silver Queen project, B.C.

The intercepts are located to the east of previously reported high-grade silver results in drill holes SQ21-032 to -036, confirming continuity of mineralization down dip and along strike in four of the modeled vein zones. Mineralization is also open and untested to the west and projects eastward into previously identified vein intercepts and farther east into the Sveinson Vein target.

Keep reading... Show less

Christine Keener to be Appointed Chief Operating Officer for Barrick North America

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Christine Keener will be appointed chief operating officer of Barrick's North American region with effect from February this year.

Christine brings a diversified background having worked in finance, strategy, a number of commercial roles and more recently in operations. She was formerly vice president, Europe and North America, for Alcoa and before that worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor in Science in Accounting from Grove City College.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms Good Metallurgical Gold Recoveries from Tower Gold Project

Moneta Confirms Good Metallurgical Gold Recoveries from Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the results of gold recovery test work conducted on drill core samples from the new Westaway underground and the Discovery underground gold deposits within the Tower Gold project, located 100 km east of Timmins, Ontario. The metallurgical gold recovery test work was conducted as part of the planned preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") study to be conducted on the Tower Gold project upon updating the resource estimate. Moneta recently completed a 72,500 m program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assay results from this drill program remain pending.

Highlights from the metallurgical recovery test work include:

Keep reading... Show less
gold nuggets on scale

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: 2022 is Here, What's a Fair Price for Gold?

Frank Holmes January 2022 V2 youtu.be

Gold didn't perform as well as some market participants hoped it would in 2021, but according to Frank Holmes, it's important to keep the larger picture in mind.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, the CEO and chief investment officer of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) said last year the average price for gold was actually marginally higher than it was in 2020.

In his opinion, the issue is that the dialogue around gold is centered heavily on daily price movements.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×