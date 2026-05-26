OTC Markets Group Welcomes West Point Gold Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes West Point Gold Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced West Point Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WPG; OTCQX: WPGCF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. West Point Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

West Point Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WPGCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated "West Point Gold's graduation from OTCQB to OTCQX  reflects the progress we have made at our projects and as a company. With access to a wider investor audience on OTCQX we anticipate improved visibility and liquidity, and a broader base of both US and global investors."

About West Point Gold Corp.
West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold79 Minestsxv:auuprecious metals investing
AUU:CC
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:AUU

Gold79 Mines

Exploring Precious Metals Projects in Nevada’s Walker Lane

Exploring Precious Metals Projects in Nevada’s Walker Lane Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL,OTC:EXCBF) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market beginning May 22, 2026 under the symbol, "EXCBF". Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

Drilling at the Road Cut Zone returned 7.0 m at 5.67 g/t Au approximately 125 m below surface, confirming continuity of high-grade mineralisation within the main shear system High-grade gold was intercepted within the interpreted V2 vein set at the Jagger Zone with 2.0 m at 75.29 g/t Au, incl.... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update

Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a 3.6-kilometre follow-up VLF survey at the Company's 100% owned New Brenda copper porphyry project in British Columbia.The program tested the extension of a kilometre-scale... Keep Reading...
GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing PlantDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Key Appointment to Fast Track Exploration

Key Appointment to Fast Track Exploration

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced KEY APPOINTMENT TO FAST TRACK EXPLORATIONDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

A brownfield site in eastern Nevada is delivering exactly what the U.S. critical minerals strategy has been asking for — antimony at surface, in every drillhole, ready to process without breaking new ground. World Street Intelligence News Commentary — There are not many places in America where... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Last Key Construction Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

Streamex Corp. Appoints Former Microsoft and PayPal Lead Product Designer Kori Handy as Vice President of Product and Design

BriaCell Receives Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Related News

base metals investing

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

base metals investing

Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

gold investing

Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project

battery metals investing

DFS Update & Additional Critical Mineral Streams Identified

energy investing

Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at Lo Herma Project