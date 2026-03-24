OTC Markets Group Welcomes Brixton Metals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Brixton Metals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB; OTCQX: BBBXF), a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Brixton Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Brixton Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BBBXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Brixton Metals Corp.
Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-silver-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-silver Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


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