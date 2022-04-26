OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

OTC Markets Group Inc. operator of regulated financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the first quarter 2022 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index. The OTCQX Composite Index a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 4.5% in Q1 2022. Forty-six new companies joined the Index, ...

CNX:GDNS,GDNSF