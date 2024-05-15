Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osino obtains Final Court Order approving Plan of Arrangement and Yintai obtains NDRC Approval

Osino obtains Final Court Order approving Plan of Arrangement and Yintai obtains NDRC Approval

Osino Resources Corp. ( TSX:OSI.V ) ( NSX:OSN ) ( FSE:RSR1 ) (" Osino " or the " Company ") today announced that (i) it obtained on May 2, 2024 a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Yintai Gold Co., Ltd (" Yintai ") will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Osino for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share (the " Arrangement "), all as more particularly described in Osino's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2024 (the " Circular "); and (ii) Yintai has obtained the approval of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China.

This means that two of the necessary three Chinese regulatory approvals have now been fulfilled and the Arrangement therefore remains on track to close on or about the end of H1 2024, subject to approvals by regulatory authorities, namely the Namibian Competition Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People's Republic of China.

For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, readers should review the Circular.

About Osino Resources Corp.

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of our wholly owned, Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia. Since its grassroots discovery by Osino in August 2019, Osino has completed more than 250,000m of drilling and has completed a suite of specialist technical studies culminating in the recently published Twin Hills Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") dated effective June 12, 2023. The DFS describes a technically simple and economically robust open-pit gold operation with a 13-year mine life and average annual gold production of over 162,000oz per annum.

Osino has a commanding ground position of over 8,000km 2 located within Namibia's prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our projects are favourably located in central and northern Namibia and are within easy reach from Namibia's capital city, Windhoek. By virtue of its location, the Twin Hills project benefits significantly from Namibia's well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

David Underwood, BSc. (Hons) is Vice President Exploration of Osino and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.400323/11) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Further details are available on Osino's website at https://osinoresources.com and under Osino's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Heye Daun, President and CEO

Contact Information
Osino Resources Corp.
Julia Becker
Investor Relations
+1 604 785 0850
jbecker@osinoresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements and information with respect to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Yintai and Osino with respect to the Arrangement; the timing of the approvals and completion of the Arrangement. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although Osino has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in Osino's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on Osino's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Osino does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Osino Grants Deferred Share Units

Osino Grants Deferred Share Units

Osino Resources Corp. ( TSXV:OSI ) ( FSE:RSR1 ) ( OTCQX:OSIIF ) (" Osino " or " the Company ") announces that it has approved the grant of 22,348 DSUs having an aggregate value of $40,000 to independent directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company's shareholders at its last shareholder meeting.

About Osino Resources Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osino Shareholders Approve Arrangement With Yintai

Osino Shareholders Approve Arrangement With Yintai

Osino Resources Corp. ( TSX:OSI.V ) ( NSX:OSN ) ( FSE:RSR1 ) (" Osino " or the " Company ") today announced that, at the Company's special meeting (the " Meeting ") of securityholders (the " Securityholders ") held earlier today, an overwhelming majority of Securityholders voted in favour of the resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") authorizing the previously announced statutory arrangement under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Yintai Gold Co., Ltd (" Yintai ") will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Osino (the " Osino Shares ") for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share (the " Arrangement "), all as more particularly described in Osino's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2024 (the " Circular ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tavi Costa, gold nuggets.

Tavi Costa: Gold to Go Much Higher, Mining Industry Will "Massively Outperform"

Tavi Costa, partner and portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, shared his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, outlining why he thinks the yellow metal will lead other commodities higher.

He told the Investing News Network that silver and copper are set to benefit from its rise.

"To me gold is sort of the first thing to really move, and the first box to check in terms of a secular market. But where you're really going to likely get those big returns is going to be on things that tend to move with gold. And as we see gold move, usually you tend to see other metals really leading the way to the upside," Costa explained.

"CPI" written in gold letters with stock charts in background.

Gold and Silver Prices Gain on Cooling US CPI Data

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest consumer price index (CPI) figures on Wednesday (May 15), showing that inflation cooled slightly in April, recording a year-over-year increase of 3.4 percent.

That's down from March's 3.5 percent level and slightly closer to the US Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. On a monthly basis, inflation came in at 0.3 percent after stalling at 0.4 percent for the two previous months.

At the start of the year, analysts believed inflation was cooling fast enough for the Fed to start making cuts as early as May; however, stagnating numbers later pushed their expectations to June and eventually to H2.

Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Resources


Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Required Annual Filings were required to be made by April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Barrick's Sustainability Strategy Delivers Real Value to Stakeholders

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Almost $12 billion of economic value generated by Barrick's mines last year remained in the countries in which it operates, according to the company's 2023 Sustainability Report published today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Scorpio Gold Announces Engagement of Daniel Kunz and Associates as Technical Consultants for Its Exploration Program at Manhattan District, Walker Lane Gold Belt, Nevada

Scorpio Gold Announces Engagement of Daniel Kunz and Associates as Technical Consultants for Its Exploration Program at Manhattan District, Walker Lane Gold Belt, Nevada

Key Highlights

  • Scorpio Gold has engaged Daniel Kunz & Associates to oversee the technical aspects of its 2024 Manhattan District exploration program, including an upcoming drill program.
  • Daniel Kunz brings extensive international mining experience, previously contributing to major projects and financial growth as CEO of Ivanhoe Mines and Prime Mining.
  • Scorpio aims to develop a 43-101 compliant resource by the end of the year on its Manhattan District Properties, leveraging over 1200 historic drillholes, as well as results from the 2024 program.

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Daniel Kunz & Associates LLC ("Daniel Kunz & Associates" or "DKA") as technical consultants to lead the Company's exploration program at its Manhattan District Properties. DKA will be playing an integral role in the planning and execution of Scorpio's upcoming 2024 Manhattan exploration program, including extensive modelling of the 1,200 plus historic drillholes, targeting for the forthcoming drill program, and review and consolidation of historic data. The core goal of the 2024 Manhattan exploration program is to work towards a 43-101 compliant resource later this year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

