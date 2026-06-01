Orosur Mining Inc Announces Total Voting Rights

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia and Argentina, advises that during May 2026, the Company issued 2,850,000 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") following the exercise of 2,850,000 restricted stock units (as announced on 19 May 2026) and 2,206,000 Common Shares for a total consideration of Cdn$551,500 following the exercise of 2,206,000 warrants at a price of Cdn$0.25 from its block listing announced on 14 January 2026.

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 401,005,074 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Fergus Mellon
Allison Allfrey
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Orosur Mining Inc.OMI:CCtsxv:omigold investing
OMI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc.

Keep Reading...
Gold bars and financial graphs. Text reads: "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Face Bumpy Week as Prices Drop, Then Rebound

It was a bumpy week for the gold price, which dropped to the US$4,370 per ounce level midway through the period before rebounding back above US$4,500.Silver put on a similar performance, bottoming out at US$72 per ounce.Both precious metals were reacting to a complex array of dynamics, including... Keep Reading...
A gold Krugerrand coin sits atop a pile of silver coins with musical instrument engravings.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver and PGM Price Floors Hold Up Against Headwinds

The precious metals complex is proving resilient in the face of intensifying macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing uncertainty over the direction of the conflict in the Middle East. Prices for gold, silver, platinum and palladium fell below key psychological levels this week on the back of hawkish... Keep Reading...
Gold coins featuring a buffalo design stacked on a dark wooden surface.

Stephen Leeb: Gold Price to US$18,000? Here's How it Can Happen

Dr. Stephen Leeb of Leeb Capital Management shares his outlook for gold, explaining how the yellow metal could get to US$18,000 per ounce. "Gold's high point might not ever really be defined, because I think at the end of this period that we're in, you're going to find gold at the center of the... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)

Freegold Ventures

Keep Reading...
Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project

Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project

CONSTRUCTION OF 1.5MTPA LAVERTON PLANT COMMENCES – FIRST GOLD ON TRACK JUNQ’27

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of its 100% owned Goldfields Project in Western Australia. HIGHLIGHTSBoard approves Final Investment... Keep Reading...
Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Oil, Uranium — Price Triggers, My Strategy Now

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, outlines key factors affecting the resource sector today, highlighting the impact of the Iran war. He also explains what he's doing with his money right now, saying his portfolio is currently underweight when it comes to sub-$250 million market cap... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Offering

Centurion Completes $882,150 Debt Reduction Through Shares for Debt and Loan Forgiveness

Red Mountain Mining Limited Retraction and Clarification to ASX Announcement

New Age Metals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval to Expand Double R Gold Project with Contiguous Dash Lake Acquisition, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wilton Resources Jumps 69 Percent

precious metals investing

Centurion Completes $882,150 Debt Reduction Through Shares for Debt and Loan Forgiveness

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Retraction and Clarification to ASX Announcement

base metals investing

Steadright Grants Options and Finders'

energy investing

Generation Uranium increases and Closes First Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Nuvau to attend THE Mining Event

copper investing

Panama to Publish Final Cobre Panama Audit Ahead of June Decision