Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI), announces the following information in connection with its block listing pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies:
|
Name of Company:
|
Name of scheme:
|
Unlisted warrants
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
14 July 2025
|
To:
|
14 January 2026
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
15,203,116
|
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
19,586,444
|
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
|
15,036,912
|
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
19,752,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Louis Castro
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
07775625724
For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:
Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP-Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Allison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire