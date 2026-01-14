Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI), announces the following information in connection with its block listing pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name of Company:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Name of scheme:

Unlisted warrants

Period of return:

From:

14 July 2025

To:

14 January 2026

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

15,203,116

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

19,586,444

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:

15,036,912

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

19,752,648

Name of contact:

Louis Castro

Telephone number of contact:

07775625724

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP-Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Allison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

