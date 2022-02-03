Precious Metals Investing News
TSXV:OGN) Orogen Royalties Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. to sell the Onjo copper-gold porphyry project located in north central British ColumbiaUpon regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Orogen will receive $50,000 cash, and 750,000 common shares of Pacific Ridge, and a 2.0% net smelter return royalty, of which 0.5% can be ...

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (PEX) ("Pacific Ridge") to sell the Onjo copper-gold porphyry project ("Onjo" or the "Project") located in north central British Columbia

Upon regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Orogen will receive $50,000 cash, and 750,000 common shares of Pacific Ridge, and a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty, of which 0.5% can be purchased for US$1.5 million.

"Onjo was generated and staked in 2021 using a new exploration model in British Columbia for vectoring into copper-gold mineralization from the tops of alkalic porphyry copper-gold systems. This is another transaction that demonstrates the Company's ability to successfully create and grow its royalty portfolio by leveraging its technical expertise to develop and bring to market compelling exploration opportunities," commented Paddy Nicol, President and CEO of the Company. "The Project is within ten kilometres of Centerra Gold's Mt Milligan Mine, representing a significant exploration opportunity. Pacific Ridge is an emerging exploration company with an excellent team to advance the Onjo project."

About the Onjo Highlights

  • Onjo is located in the Quesnellia arc and on a magnetic trend hosting the Mount Milligan mine (proven and probable reserves of 959 million pounds copper and 2.4 million ounces gold1), and the Kwanika and Chuchi copper-gold deposits
  • Historical drilling at Onjo intersected multiple small dykes of monzonite associated with anomalous copper mineralization
  • Relogging of historical drilling by Orogen highlights an approximate 500 by 500 metre zone with indicators of the top of an alkalic porphyry copper-gold system

The 97 square-kilometre Onjo property is located 70 kilometres north of Fort St James and 10 kilometres west of Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan mine (Figure 1) within the Quesnellia arc, host to several significant alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Onjo property occurs on the same magnetic trend that hosts the Mount Milligan mine, the Chuchi deposit and Northwest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika deposit (Figure 2).

The Onjo claims are predominantly underlain by the Witch Lake Diorite which intruded andesitic volcaniclastics of the Quesnel terrane. The geology and geochemistry of the property is largely covered by glaciofluvial and lacustrine sediments with rare outcrops of an extensive copper-gold skarn, a focus of shallow diamond drilling in the early 1990's. Historic drilling also identified multiple occurrences of thin monzonite dykes associated with minor potassic alteration and copper anomalism, an analogous host rock to the Mount Milligan mine mineralization.

Relogging of the historic drill core by Orogen identified multiple indicators of the top of an alkalic porphyry system including garnet skarns, copper-gold skarns, late barren lithocap, magnetite and hematite replacement of pyroxenes and copper bearing leakage structures. These features are highlighted over a 500 by 500 metre region prospective for a buried alkalic porphyry copper-gold system.

Figure 1 - Onjo location map in north central British Columbia

Figure 2 - Magnetic Trend in the Quesnellia Arc3

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., Exploration Manager for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board
Orogen Royalties Inc.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1201 - 510 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6B 1L8
info@orogenroyalties.com

  1. https://www.centerragold.com/operations/mount-milligan/history
  2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPefg5Ruk6w&t=3297s
  3. http://www.geosciencebc.com/major-projects/quest/

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results, as well as the Company's management expectations with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Transaction"). This document also contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated completion of the Transaction and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and stock exchange approvals in respect of the Transaction.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687054/Orogen-Sells-Onjo-to-Pacific-Ridge-for-Cash-Shares-and-a-Royalty

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Orogen Royalties TSXV:OGN Gold Investing
OGN:CA
Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties

Overview

The price of gold hit all-time highs in 2020 when it reached US$2,070 per ounce. This surge in prices benefited gold producers who reported record-high margins as a result. However, this upswing in prices and increased margins for gold producers means that they are also subject to downswings in prices and decreased margins.

Gold royalty companies, on the other hand, effectively outperformed gold based on a 12-month analysis due to their robust business model. In the analysis, gold royalty companies produced attractive revenues and shareholder value while relying on less debt when compared to their gold counterparts. As a result, gold royalty companies present an exciting opportunity for investors seeking to invest in gold and hedge the market volatility of gold prices.

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2021 news release, the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Massey as President and CEO of Ball Creek SpinCo ("SpinCo"), to be created by the spinout of the Ball Creek copper-gold porphyry project from the Company, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. (the "Ball Creek Project

Brian Massey is a mining industry professional with over 15 years' experience in finance, investor relations and corporate development with major mining companies where he held key external relationships with institutional investors and executed major strategic initiatives, M&A and financing transactions. Most recently, Mr. Massey was Vice President of Investor Relations, for BHP Ltd. ("BHP") where he was focused on building institutional investor relationships and expanding BHP's shareholder base across North America. Prior to working in Investor Relations, he was Head of Business Development for BHP Minerals Australia where he was responsible for M&A and business generation for BHP's iron ore, nickel, coal and copper businesses across Australia.

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen Project Generation Business Unit Update

Orogen Project Generation Business Unit Update

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an annual update for its prospect generation business unit in Mexico, United States, and Canada

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen options the Si2 Gold Project to K2 Gold

Orogen options the Si2 Gold Project to K2 Gold

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with K2 Gold Corporation (TSX.V:KTO). ("K2"), to option Orogen's Si2 gold project in Nevada, U.S.A

K2 can earn a 100% interest in the Si2 project (formerly known as the Elba project) by making cash payments totaling US$2.5 million, spending US$2.5 million in exploration expenditures over a five-year period, and granting to Orogen a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty.

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen Royalties Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

Orogen Royalties Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV: OGN) (OTCQX: OGNRF) ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Paddy Nicol, President & CEO will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 10:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen's Royalty Sees Production at Ermitaño

Orogen's Royalty Sees Production at Ermitaño

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial production at the Ermitaño deposit where the Company holds a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty. The first doré gold-silver pour occurred November 11, 2021 and commercial production is expected in Q1 2022

Note: The following information has been extracted from First Majestic's June 30, 2021 NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources on the Santa Elena Mine in Sonora, Mexico, announced November 24, 2021, and is available at www.sedar.com. The study references gold and silver prices of US$1,700 per ounce and US$22.50 per ounce, respectively, in its economic analysis of production at Ermitaño.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms Additional Gold Mineralization at Gap, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Confirms Additional Gold Mineralization at Gap, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of eight (8) previously announced and three (3) new drill holes, testing the resource expansion potential of the Gap Zone, located between the Windjammer South and South West gold deposits within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected wide zones of gold mineralization in the Gap area located between the Windjammer South open pit gold resource and the South West gold resource over a distance of 700 m and a width of 350 m.

Keep reading... Show less
Gold Mountain Delivers First Shipment of Ore to New Gold Inc.

Gold Mountain Delivers First Shipment of Ore to New Gold Inc.

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first delivery of ore to New Gold Inc.'s ("New Gold") New Afton Mine ("New Afton") in Kamloops, BC located 133 km from the Elk Gold Mine

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("Flow-Through Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000.00 (the "Flow-Through Offering"). Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.075. In addition, a one-half common share warrant ("Warrant") will be issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering. Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share ("Common Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Flow-Through Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Common Share, subject to acceleration. The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2022.

If the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

Keep reading... Show less

Newmont Proud to Be Named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of World's Most Admired Companies

Highest Ranked Gold Company; Follows being named to JUST 100 of America's Most JUST Companies

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT), the world's leading gold company has been recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies . The in-depth annual global survey of more than 3,800 executives, directors and securities analysts identifies companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Hits High Grade Gold Returning 86.10 g/t Au Within 4,821.98 g/t Ag Eq in 21.90 Meters Grading 5.29 g/t Au Contained Within 349.21 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Hits High Grade Gold Returning 86.10 g/t Au Within 4,821.98 g/t Ag Eq in 21.90 Meters Grading 5.29 g/t Au Contained Within 349.21 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the final results of Phase 1 surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Planned definition hole SM20-50 was not only designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47, 48 and 49, all of which reported broad zones of silver and gold bearing hydrothermal breccias with numerous higher-grade intercepts within, but also to vector in on the developing high-grade hydrothermal gold domain. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Ltd Provides Update on Gold and Graphite Projects in British Columbia, The Yukon and Canada

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Ltd Provides Update on Gold and Graphite Projects in British Columbia, The Yukon and Canada

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp.

Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia.

Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC and the Justin Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109065/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



Source:
Aben Resources Ltd

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×