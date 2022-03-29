Precious MetalsInvesting News

TSXV:OGN) Orogen Royalties Inc. is pleased to announce that Orogen's board of directors has elected independent board member Mr. Justin Quigley as chairman. Mr. Quigley joined in Orogen's board in August 2021 and has taken a key role at the board level to support the Company's corporate strategy"Orogen has strategically positioned itself as a cash-flowing royalty company with two key royalty assets created from the ...

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Orogen's board of directors has elected independent board member Mr. Justin Quigley as chairman. Mr. Quigley joined in Orogen's board in August 2021 and has taken a key role at the board level to support the Company's corporate strategy

"Orogen has strategically positioned itself as a cash-flowing royalty company with two key royalty assets created from the Company's generative exploration business," said Orogen Chairman Justin Quigley. "The Ermitaño deposit is now in production providing Orogen royalty revenue and the positive advancements at the Silicon project has potential to grow the value of Orogen's royalty on the project. These are quality royalties at the forefront of their value cycle, located in premier mining jurisdictions, and operated by capable mining companies. Our cornerstone assets, taken together with the potential of our early-stage royalty portfolio and 14 optioned exploration projects, positions Orogen to deliver exceptional value for shareholders."

"Justin Quigley's appointment as Chairman brings a dynamic element to the leadership of Orogen's board of directors," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "His commercial and legal expertise in mineral exploration and mining complements Orogen's strategy of growth through organic royalty generation and acquisition. Moreover, Justin has considerable experience in mergers and acquisitions. He also takes a keen interest in the ongoing development of Orogen's governance as a guide to increased cultural integrity, performance, and sustainable business practice."

Justin is an internationally experienced business development executive with multi-commodity expertise in the natural resources sector. Currently, he serves as the Vice President - Commercial & Legal Affairs for a private Canadian natural resource company. Prior to this, he served as Vice-President for Rio Tinto Exploration in the Americas with the responsibility to formulate and execute commercial strategies for acquisitions and divestments. Justin also served in various roles for Rio Tinto Exploration and Placer Dome, including General Counsel for Rio Tinto Exploration North America and Kennecott Minerals Company where he managed the commercial and legal affairs of these companies.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the producing Ermitaño gold-silver deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (inferred gold resources of 3.37 million ounces) (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

Orogen Royalties Inc.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, or Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1201 - 510 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6B 1L8
info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results, as well as the Company's management expectations with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Transaction"). This document also contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated completion of the Transaction and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and stock exchange approvals in respect of the Transaction.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694941/Orogen-Appoints-Mr-Justin-Quigley-as-Board-Chair

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Orogen RoyaltiesTSXV:OGNGold Investing
OGN:CA
Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
AngloGold Announces 3.37 Million Ounce Gold Resource on Orogen's Silicon Royalty Interest

AngloGold Announces 3.37 Million Ounce Gold Resource on Orogen's Silicon Royalty Interest

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that project owner AngloGold Ashanti NA ("AngloGold") has announced a maiden 3.37 million ounce inferred gold resource at the Central-Silicon zone on the Silicon gold project in Nevada, USA. Orogen holds an uncapped and non-buyable 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the 58 square kilometre Silicon project

Highlights from AngloGold's Annual Report are as follows1:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Receives First Royalty Payment from the Ermitaño Deposit

Orogen Receives First Royalty Payment from the Ermitaño Deposit

Ongoing exploration indicates new discovery east of Ermitaño

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its first quarterly royalty payment of approximately US$480,000 from initial production at the Ermitaño deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Orogen organically generated a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the sale of the Ermitaño project to First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (PEX) ("Pacific Ridge") to sell the Onjo copper-gold porphyry project ("Onjo" or the "Project") located in north central British Columbia

Upon regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Orogen will receive $50,000 cash, and 750,000 common shares of Pacific Ridge, and a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty, of which 0.5% can be purchased for US$1.5 million.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2021 news release, the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Massey as President and CEO of Ball Creek SpinCo ("SpinCo"), to be created by the spinout of the Ball Creek copper-gold porphyry project from the Company, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. (the "Ball Creek Project

Brian Massey is a mining industry professional with over 15 years' experience in finance, investor relations and corporate development with major mining companies where he held key external relationships with institutional investors and executed major strategic initiatives, M&A and financing transactions. Most recently, Mr. Massey was Vice President of Investor Relations, for BHP Ltd. ("BHP") where he was focused on building institutional investor relationships and expanding BHP's shareholder base across North America. Prior to working in Investor Relations, he was Head of Business Development for BHP Minerals Australia where he was responsible for M&A and business generation for BHP's iron ore, nickel, coal and copper businesses across Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Project Generation Business Unit Update

Orogen Project Generation Business Unit Update

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an annual update for its prospect generation business unit in Mexico, United States, and Canada

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Induced Polarization Survey at San Antonio Outlines Significant Targets for Follow Up Drilling

Collective Mining Induced Polarization Survey at San Antonio Outlines Significant Targets for Follow Up Drilling

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an Induced Polarization, ground geophysical survey on part of its San Antonio project located in Caldas, Colombia. The survey area covered 2.75 square kilometres and encompasses the previously defined, priority targets named Pound and Dollar. The Company previously announced that it had made a significant grassroot drilling discovery at Pound target as part of its Phase I program at San Antonio (see press release dated October 27, 2021).

Highlights (Figures 1 to 3)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program is underway at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

2022 Exploration Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Drilling also Finds Silver and Copper

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports significant new discoveries of nickel, magnesium, and chromium at the Company's Beaver nickel-cobalt property in south-central, British Columbia. Drill-hole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (m) grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of five large mineralized areas at the property. Hole B21-01 at Spur also made another first, discovering near-surface silver and copper, intersecting 649 gt silver and 0.29% copper over 3 metres, before the hole was terminated due to difficult ground drilling conditions. All holes ended in mineralization leaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Increases Holdings at Key Lake - Uranium Project, Adjacent to Cameco and Fission, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Increases Holdings at Key Lake - Uranium Project, Adjacent to Cameco and Fission, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire two large claim groups the ("KLR" and "Walker") from an arm's length party. This positions Marvel in a highly advantageous position along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco and Fission's property boundaries. The two claim groups collectively cover 14,190 hectares along the East, North and Northwestern directions

The project lies within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin which is host to the highest-grade uranium mines in the world including:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elizabeth Exploration 2022 Focus on Mineralisation Expansion

Elizabeth Exploration 2022 Focus on Mineralisation Expansion

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX: TMR, TSX.V: TMRR, OTC: TMRFF) is pleased to announce the 2022 exploration plan for the Elizabeth Gold Project located in Southern British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
hard hat and charts on a table

ESG Compliance and Better Technology a “Strategic Imperative” for Gold Miners

One of the key themes that will drive the gold space and the broader mining sector in 2022 and the years ahead is environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Encompassing an array of topics, from employee safety to jurisdictional relations to environmental stewardship, ESG has become especially important in the last five years as more investors take these goals into consideration.

In fact, according to a PwC survey of 325 global investors, 19 percent are “prepared to take a hit on their returns exceeding one percentage point in the pursuit of ESG goals.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×