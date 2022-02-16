Ongoing exploration indicates new discovery east of Ermitaño TSXV:OGN) Orogen Royalties Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received its first quarterly royalty payment of approximately US$480,000 from initial production at the Ermitaño deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Orogen organically generated a 2% net smelter return royalty on the sale of the Ermitaño project to First Majestic Silver Corp. 1 estimate A total ...

OGN:CA