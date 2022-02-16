Precious MetalsInvesting News

Ongoing exploration indicates new discovery east of Ermitaño TSXV:OGN) Orogen Royalties Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received its first quarterly royalty payment of approximately US$480,000 from initial production at the Ermitaño deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Orogen organically generated a 2% net smelter return royalty on the sale of the Ermitaño project to First Majestic Silver Corp. 1 estimate A total ...

Ongoing exploration indicates new discovery east of Ermitaño

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its first quarterly royalty payment of approximately US$480,000 from initial production at the Ermitaño deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Orogen organically generated a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the sale of the Ermitaño project to First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic

Ongoing exploration by First Majestic east of Ermitaño has revealed a new discovery called Ermitaño-Luna that is subject to Orogen's royalty.

Highlights

  • Royalty revenue of $480,000 from the sale of 13,479 ounces of gold and 66,338 ounces silver for the period ending December 31, 2021, representing at least a 60% increase over First Majestic's November 2021 43-101 Prefeasibility Study ("PFS")1 estimate
  • A total of 103,742 metric tonnes produced with average head grades of 5.28 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 49 g/t silver which are 52.1% and 22.5% higher than expected in First Majestic's PFS, respectively
  • Royalty revenue excludes the remaining 5% of gold doré produced and in-process inventory which are expected in be settled in Q1-2022
  • Expected royalty revenue for fiscal 2022 at Ermitaño based on First Majestic's PFS is US$1.85 million
  • Drilling at Luna indicates potential for a second Ermitaño-type deposit from drilling reported by First Majestic: EW-21-237 grading 10.1 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver over 2.0 metres, EW-21-193 grading 8.3 g/t gold and 63 g/t silver over 1.8 metres, and EW-21-192 grading 0.3 g/t gold and 2,455 g/t silver over 3.0 metres (all holes are true width)2

"Initial production of Ermitaño has gone exceptionally well and we look forward to the ramp-up of full-scale production in 2022," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "We are also very encouraged with the discovery of Luna, which lies approximately 200 metres east of the Central Ermitaño vein area. It provides significant upside to increase the size of existing resources at Ermitaño and value to Orogen's royalty."

About the Ermitaño Project and Luna Area
The 120 square kilometre Ermitaño project in Sonora, Mexico contains the Ermitaño deposit and Luna area, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system. It is located in the Rio Sonora Valley, an area known to host epithermal gold-silver deposits and active mines including the Santa Elena Mine (First Majestic), Mercedes Mine (Bear Creek Mining Corporation) and Las Chispas deposit (SilverCrest Metals Inc.). The Ermitaño deposit and Luna are situated four kilometres east of the Santa Elena mine and processing plant.

First Majestic has 30,000 metres of drilling planned in 2022 for resource expansion at Ermitaño with the system open at depth and to the east.

Total resources at Ermitaño as per First Majestic's PFS (November 2021) (excluding Ermitaño Luna area):

DomainktonnesGold (g/t)Silver (g/t)

Gold

(koz)

Silver (Moz)
P&P Reserves2,8353.69543374.9
M&I Resources2,9584.27614065.8
Inferred Resources5,0722.706444010.6

Note: Measured and Indicated Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves

Figure 1 - Ermitaño long section with Luna area on the right.
Source: First Majestic Corporate Presentation dated January 25, 2022, page 26.2
Note: Silver equivalent grades calculated by First Majestic consider US$1750/oz gold and US$22.50/oz silver.

Qualified Person Statement
Certain technical disclosure in this release is a summary of previously released third-party information and the Company is relying on the interpretation provided. Additional information can be found on the links in the footnotes or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., Exploration Manager for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board

Orogen Royalties Inc.
Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, or Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1201 - 510 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6B 1L8
info@orogenroyalties.com

  1. https://www.firstmajestic.com/_resources/reports/Santa-Elena-Technical-Report-Final-2021-11-23.pdf
  2. https://www.firstmajestic.com/investors/presentation/

Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results, as well as the Company's management expectations with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Transaction"). This document also contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated completion of the Transaction and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and stock exchange approvals in respect of the Transaction.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE:Orogen Royalties Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688985/Orogen-Receives-First-Royalty-Payment-from-the-Ermitao-Deposit

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Orogen RoyaltiesTSXV:OGNGold Investing
OGN:CA
Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties

Overview

The price of gold hit all-time highs in 2020 when it reached US$2,070 per ounce. This surge in prices benefited gold producers who reported record-high margins as a result. However, this upswing in prices and increased margins for gold producers means that they are also subject to downswings in prices and decreased margins.

Gold royalty companies, on the other hand, effectively outperformed gold based on a 12-month analysis due to their robust business model. In the analysis, gold royalty companies produced attractive revenues and shareholder value while relying on less debt when compared to their gold counterparts. As a result, gold royalty companies present an exciting opportunity for investors seeking to invest in gold and hedge the market volatility of gold prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (PEX) ("Pacific Ridge") to sell the Onjo copper-gold porphyry project ("Onjo" or the "Project") located in north central British Columbia

Upon regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Orogen will receive $50,000 cash, and 750,000 common shares of Pacific Ridge, and a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty, of which 0.5% can be purchased for US$1.5 million.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2021 news release, the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Massey as President and CEO of Ball Creek SpinCo ("SpinCo"), to be created by the spinout of the Ball Creek copper-gold porphyry project from the Company, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. (the "Ball Creek Project

Brian Massey is a mining industry professional with over 15 years' experience in finance, investor relations and corporate development with major mining companies where he held key external relationships with institutional investors and executed major strategic initiatives, M&A and financing transactions. Most recently, Mr. Massey was Vice President of Investor Relations, for BHP Ltd. ("BHP") where he was focused on building institutional investor relationships and expanding BHP's shareholder base across North America. Prior to working in Investor Relations, he was Head of Business Development for BHP Minerals Australia where he was responsible for M&A and business generation for BHP's iron ore, nickel, coal and copper businesses across Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Project Generation Business Unit Update

Orogen Project Generation Business Unit Update

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an annual update for its prospect generation business unit in Mexico, United States, and Canada

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen options the Si2 Gold Project to K2 Gold

Orogen options the Si2 Gold Project to K2 Gold

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with K2 Gold Corporation (TSX.V:KTO). ("K2"), to option Orogen's Si2 gold project in Nevada, U.S.A

K2 can earn a 100% interest in the Si2 project (formerly known as the Elba project) by making cash payments totaling US$2.5 million, spending US$2.5 million in exploration expenditures over a five-year period, and granting to Orogen a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Royalties Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

Orogen Royalties Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV: OGN) (OTCQX: OGNRF) ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Paddy Nicol, President & CEO will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 10:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Delivers on Guidance, Opens New Exploration Frontiers

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
All amounts expressed in US dollars

Driven by strong performances from its Africa & Middle East and Latin America regions, Barrick's production in 2021 was in line with guidance for the third successive year. The Company also more than replaced its gold reserves net of depletion at a better grade.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Share Buyback Program

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick" or the "Company") (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that it plans to undertake a share repurchase program to allow for the buyback of some of its common shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Declares Increased Dividend and Announces Performance Dividend Policy

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick" or the "Company") (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend in respect of performance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and announced a new performance dividend policy to begin in 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Drill Program Intersects Arsenopyrite Sulphides along with Disseminated Arsenopyrite and Quartz Veining at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Drill Program Intersects Arsenopyrite Sulphides along with Disseminated Arsenopyrite and Quartz Veining at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to report intersections of arsenopyrite bearing sulphides along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining in the current and ongoing drill program at the Olson property in the Trans Hudson Corridor, Saskatchewan.

SKRR EXPLORATION Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , Chief Executive Officer of SKRR comments:

"The visual indications of mineralization for which assays are pending, are encouraging.
It is important to note the continuation of mineralization, and the indications that this
second drill program at Olson points to an expansion of the known gold zones at Olson."

Drilling is progressing well on the Olson gold project located in Saskatchewan , 25km west of the community of Deschambault Lake and 80 km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. Five (5) drill holes have been completed during the current program for a total of 840m (2,756'), further defining the Olson Zone where 19 holes have been drilled since 1958 in an area of consistently mineralized rocks. Systematic exploration of the Olson area indicates the presence of a significant gold-enriched zone interpreted to be orogenic in nature, with encouraging mineralization reported in all drill holes completed recently. Drilling, core-logging and sampling is currently underway with analytical results pending.  A total of 1890m in ten (10) holes is planned for the Olson Zone and other target areas of the property including the Ackbar, Michaels Lake and Carina zones, with drilling activity expected to continue into March 2022 .

The Olson 2022 Winter Drill program Gallery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Olson property drill program and the expected outcomes and results, the receipt of assays from the Olson drill program, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c4741.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Matador Mining Logo

New Data Doubles Gold Target at Window Glass Hill Granite to Six Kilometres of Strike Length

Matador Mining Limited (ASX: MZZ; OTCQX: MZZMF; FSE: MA3) (“Matador” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that interpretation of detailed magnetics, lithogeochemistry and historic data has doubled the known strike length of the highly prospective Window Glass Hill Granite (“WGHG”) Intrusion to over six kilometres at the Cape Ray Gold Project (the “Project”) Newfoundland, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and the Closing of Its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and the Closing of Its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Further to its news releases dated January 12, 2022 and February 2, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Non-Flow-Through Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed on the previously announced non-brokered offering of flow-through shares ("Flow-Through Offering").

Final Closing of Non Flow-Through Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×