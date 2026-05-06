Orogen Royalties Appoints Mr. Chad Wells to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN,OTC:OGNNF)(OTCQB:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chad Wells to the Company's Board of Directors.
Mr. Wells is an experienced executive and geologist with over 25 years of multi-commodity expertise in the natural resources sector. Most recently, Chad was Vice President of Altius Minerals Corporation, where he played a key role in the development and commercialization of Altius' project generation platform. During his time at Altius, the business grew from an early-stage exploration company into a diversified mineral royalty company with a current market capitalization of approximately $3 billion. Mr. Wells brings extensive experience in structuring exploration agreements, creating royalty portfolios, and generating significant value through disciplined capital allocation. His background includes involvement in the acquisition and origination of numerous projects and royalties, as well as the co-founding and development of several publicly listed exploration companies.
Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol commented, "Chad has had a successful career in creating value for shareholders in the project generation and royalty space and he will bring a unique and complementary perspective to Orogen's board. His knowledge of markets, structuring transactions and negotiations will help bolster the strategic guidance of the Company. We welcome Chad to our board and look forward to working with him."
Chad Wells commented, "I'm very pleased to be joining the Board of Directors of Orogen Royalties. Orogen's disciplined approach to project generation and organic royalty creation strongly aligns with the philosophy I've worked within throughout my career. I look forward to working with a great team I know well and contributing to the Company's continued growth."
As part of Mr. Wells' compensation, the Board has agreed to grant 55,000 incentive stock options at a price of $3.34 for a period of five years. The foregoing subject to regulatory acceptance.
About Orogen Royalties Inc.
Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.
On Behalf of the Board
Orogen Royalties Inc.
Paddy Nicol
President & CEO
To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.
Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
info@orogenroyalties.com
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc
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