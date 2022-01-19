TSXV:OGN) Orogen Royalties Inc. is pleased to announce that is has signed an agreement with K2 Gold Corporation . to option Orogen's Si2 gold project in Nevada, U.S.AK2 can earn a 100% interest in the Si2 project by making cash payments totaling US$2.5 million, spending US$2.5 million in exploration expenditures over a five-year period, and granting to Orogen a 2.0% net smelter return royalty."Si2 is an ...

OGN:CA