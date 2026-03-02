Orezone to Release 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026 and Files ASX Appendix 4E

Orezone to Release 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026 and Files ASX Appendix 4E

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE,OTC:ORZCF | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after TSX market close. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time 5:00 pm Eastern Time (Thursday, March 26, 2026, 8:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

The Company has filed an Appendix 4E preliminary final report on February 28, 2026 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A. Appendix 4E is a preliminary final report that includes unaudited financial statements and related disclosures and is reproduced below.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Conference call webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vj4kcmkj

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 800 715 9871
International callers: 646 307 1963
Event ID: 5482776

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE,OTC:ORZCF | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer. Production from its Bomboré mine is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is advancing the Bomboré stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase future annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces. On January 26, 2026, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hecla Quebec Inc., which owns the operating Casa Berardi gold mine located in Quebec, Canada. Closing of the acquisition is expected in March 2026.

Contact Information

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com or contact:
Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release. This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.

APPENDIX 4E – UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF UNITED STATES DOLLARS)

UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FY2025 FINAL REPORT

All dollar amounts are in USD unless otherwise indicated and abbreviation "M" means million.

This 31 December 2025 Appendix 4E preliminary final report is based on accounts which are in the process of being audited which have been compiled under International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS").

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Revenue and net earnings1       12 months ended
31 December 2025 		  12 months ended
31 December 2024 		 
Revenue from ordinary activities 33%     $376,624   $283,517  
Net earnings before tax 51%     $128,404     84,889  
Net earnings after tax 21%     $77,444     64,084  
Net earnings after tax attributable to members 16%     $64,899   $55,711  

1Dollar figures are in United States dollars and amounts are in thousands.

Dividend information
No dividends were paid in 2025 and no dividends are proposed for 2026
 
Net tangible assets per security 31 December 2025   31 December 2024  
Net tangible assets per security1   $0.67     $0.54  
Common shares on issue at balance sheet date   598,260,121     466,107,137  

1Net tangible assets excludes right-of-use assets and deferred tax assets from the reported net assets in the Statement of Financial Position.

This Appendix 4E – Preliminary final report has not been subject to audit and there is no audit report provided. This report should be read in conjunction with the Financial Report of the year ending 31 December 2025, which is currently being audited and will be finalized for lodgement with the ASX in March 2026.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

The reporting period is the year ended 31 December 2025 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 31 December 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, and all tabular amounts are in thousands, unless stated otherwise. References to "$", "US$", or "USD" are to United States dollars, references to "XOF" are to West African Communauté Financière Africaine francs. Abbreviations "M" means millions, "K" means thousands, "oz" means troy ounces, and "FY" means full year.

The financial performance of Orezone for the year ended 31 December 2025 is summarized below:

  FY2025
 		  FY2024
  
Revenue $376,624   $283,517  
Cost of sales excluding depreciation and depletion   (137,242)     (114,689)  
Royalties   (35,793)     (22,739)  
General and administrative costs   (8,059)     (9,154)  
Exploration and evaluation costs   (7,913)     (1,616)  
Share-based compensation   (2,829)     (2,763)  
Other loss excluding finance expense   (11,172)     (4,249)  
EBITDA1   173,616     128,307  
Depreciation and depletion   (33,773)     (28,480)  
Finance expense   (11,439)     (14,938)  
Net earnings before tax   128,404     84,889  
Income tax expense   (50,960)     (20,805)  
Net earnings for the year $77,444   $64,084  

Amounts presented above are aggregate balances of certain line items presented in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income.
1This is a non-GAAP measure with no standard meaning under IFRS.

Revenue
Revenue increased by 33% as compared to 2024 due to a 44% increase in the average realized gold price, partially offset by an 8% decrease in gold oz sold. The lower gold oz sold in 2025 is the result of a 7% decline in gold production from an expected decrease in ore grades.

Cost of Sales
Cost of sales excluding depreciation and depletion increased by 20% as compared to 2024 from a 7% increase in tonnes processed; a 4% appreciation of the XOF currency against the USD on local costs; and a write-down reversal of $8.9M on long-term stockpiled ore recognized in 2024 with no such reversal in 2025.

Royalties
Royalties increased by 57% as compared to 2024 as a result of a 44% increase in the average realized gold price and higher government royalty rates enacted into law in April 2025.

EBITDA
EBITDA of $173.6M was 35% higher than the comparative 2024 year from the increase in revenues, partially offset by the increase in cost of sales and royalties as described above; $6.3M in higher exploration and evaluation costs as a result of the multi-year drill program at the Bomboré gold mine that commenced in late 2024; and a $6.9M increase in other loss, primarily driven by adverse foreign exchange movements and a fair value loss on the Company's silver stream obligation from higher forecasted future silver prices.

Depreciation and Depletion
Depreciation and depletion increased 19% as compared to 2024 due to additional tonnes processed and more completed capital expenditures subject to depletion.

Finance Expense
Finance expense decreased by $3.5M as compared to 2024 which reflects scheduled principal repayments on the Company's Phase I senior loan with Coris Bank. Borrowing costs on the Phase II senior loan used to finance the construction of the hard rock process plant were capitalized.

Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense in 2025 is attributable to earnings generated by the Bomboré mine. The higher tax expense in 2025 is the result of improved mine earnings from a significantly better realized gold price. Also, the 2024 total tax expense included a $7.5M deferred tax recovery on the recognition of previously unrecognized tax attributes for the Bomboré mine.

LIQUIDITY SUMMARY

As of 31 December 2025, the Company had available liquidity of $111.8M, with cash of $97.9M and bullion inventory (3,175 oz) with a market value of $13.9M.

2025 OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Orezone is a gold producer operating the Bomboré gold mine in Burkina Faso. In 2025, the Company advanced its transition from an oxide-only operation towards a significantly larger, integrated oxide and hard rock producer.

Gold production at the Bomboré mine in 2025 was 110,014 oz as compared to 118,746 oz in 2024. The 7% decrease in gold production was attributable to a decline in head grades, partially offset by an increase in plant throughput.

Lower oxide grades were expected in 2025 as higher grade pits were sequenced in earlier years of the mine plan. Ore supply for the oxide plant was maintained throughout the year, with supplemental stockpiles utilized during periods of restricted access caused by seasonal rainfall.

Construction of the 2.5Mtpa stage 1 hard rock expansion was completed in 2025, with first gold announced on December 15, 2025. Mill throughput rates were successfully increased through the remainder of 2025, with commissioning grades below plan as the result of adjusted mine sequencing due to (1) pending explosive storage permit approval and (2) the intermittent availability of explosive stocks. Subsequent to year-end, commercial production was declared on the hard rock expansion on January 16, 2026.

ADDITIONAL APPENDIX 4E INFORMATION

Requirement Title Reference
A statement of comprehensive income Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income Page 4
A statement of cash flows Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Page 5
A statement of financial position Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Page 6
A statement of retained earnings Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Page 7
Earnings per share Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income Page 4
     

DETAILS OF ENTITIES OVER WHICH CONTROL HAS BEEN GAINED OR LOST

The Company has nothing to report with respect to entities over which control has been gained or lost for the year ended 31 December 2025.

DETAILS OF ASSOCIATED AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

The Company has no associated or joint venture entities.

STATUS OF AUDIT

The Company's financial statements are in the process of being audited. The Company expects to release its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on 25 March 2026.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Note   2025     2024  
Revenue   $376,624   $283,517  
Cost of sales      
Operating expenses     (137,242)     (123,570)  
Depreciation and depletion 5   (33,640)     (28,379)  
Royalties     (35,793)     (22,739)  
Ore stockpile write-down reversal     -     8,881  
Cost of sales     (206,675)     (165,807)  
Earnings from mine operations     169,949     117,710  
Other expenses      
General and administrative costs     (8,142)     (9,255)  
Exploration and evaluation costs     (7,963)     (1,616)  
Share-based compensation     (2,829)     (2,763)  
Earnings from operations     151,015     104,076  
Other (loss) income      
Finance expense     (11,439)     (14,938)  
Other loss     (6,440)     (4,561)  
Fair value loss on stream liability 8   (5,317)     (3,124)  
Foreign exchange (loss) gain     (1,504)     2,400  
Finance income     2,089     1,036  
Other loss     (22,611)     (19,187)  
Net earnings before tax     128,404     84,889  
Income tax expense      
Current income tax expense     (49,177)     (28,255)  
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery     (1,783)     7,450  
Income tax expense     (50,960)     (20,805)  
Net earnings and total comprehensive income for the year   $77,444   $64,084  
Net earnings attributable to:      
Members of Orezone Gold Corporation     64,899     55,711  
Non-controlling interest 11   12,545     8,373  
Net earnings for the year   $77,444   $64,084  
Total comprehensive income attributable to:      
Members of Orezone Gold Corporation     65,709     55,354  
Non-controlling interest 11   11,735     8,730  
Total comprehensive income for the year   $77,444   $64,084  
Earnings per share      
Attributable to the members of Orezone Gold Corporation, basic   $0.12   $0.14  
Attributable to the members of Orezone Gold Corporation, diluted   $0.11   $0.13  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (in 000's), basic     544,135     407,054  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (in 000's), diluted     605,884     414,258  
               

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statement

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

  Note   2025     2024  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net earnings for the year   $77,444   $64,084  
Adjustments for the following items:      
Depreciation and depletion 5   33,773     28,480  
Ore stockpile write-down reversal     -     (8,881)  
Share-based compensation     2,829     2,763  
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)     1,730     (2,400)  
Finance income     (2,089)     (1,036)  
Finance expense     11,439     14,938  
Other loss     1,977     2,769  
Fair value loss on stream liability     5,317     3,124  
Income tax expense     50,960     20,805  
Changes in non-cash working capital and non-current ore stockpiles     (46,132)     (40,747)  
Income taxes paid     (37,772)     (26,202)  
Cash from operating activities     99,476     57,697  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5   (139,802)     (47,005)  
Deposits for mine reclamation     (3,745)     -  
Interest received     1,949     1,033  
Cash used in investing activities     (141,598)     (45,972)  
FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from shares issued 10   82,582     47,431  
Share issue costs 10   (4,656)     (93)  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     1,813     1,222  
Proceeds from debt issuance 7   31,155     47,724  
Debt issue costs 7   -     (2,302)  
Senior debt principal repayments 7   (20,671)     (39,348)  
Interest and fees paid     (15,092)     (9,359)  
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests 11   (13,190)     -  
Lease principal payments     (230)     (201)  
Cash from financing activities     61,711     45,074  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash     4,342     (2,261)  
Increase in cash     23,931     54,538  
Cash, beginning of year     74,021     19,483  
Cash, end of year   $97,952   $74,021  
           

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

     
  Note 31 December
2025
 		  31 December
2024
  
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash   $97,952   $74,021  
Taxes receivable 3   20,679     18,635  
Inventories 4   61,398     12,793  
Other current assets     11,852     10,874  
Total current assets     191,881     116,323  
Non-current assets      
Taxes receivable 3   49,859     17,731  
Other assets     3,748     1,031  
Deferred income tax asset     12,002     12,260  
Inventories 4   73,581     87,701  
Mineral properties, plant and equipment 5   335,786     213,531  
Total assets   $666,857   $448,577  
LIABILITIES      
Current liabilities      
Trade and other payables 6 $74,850   $45,822  
Income tax payable     32,423     19,175  
Current portion of debt 7   74,859     18,999  
Total current liabilities     182,132     83,996  
Non-current liabilities      
Debt 7   43,678     80,438  
Silver stream liability 8   14,598     9,578  
Environmental rehabilitation provision 9   15,419     10,142  
Other liabilities     506     421  
Total liabilities     256,333     184,575  
EQUITY      
Share capital 10   441,296     359,297  
Reserves     32,708     32,066  
Accumulated deficit     (73,991)     (133,583)  
Equity attributable to members     400,013     257,780  
Non-controlling interest 11   10,511     6,222  
Total equity     410,524     264,002  
Total liabilities and equity   $666,857   $448,577  

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (NOTE 12)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

    SHARE CAPITAL   RESERVES        
  Note Shares
(#) 		Amount
($) 		  Share-based payments
($) 		Foreign exchange
($) 		Contributed surplus
($) 		Convertible note equity component ($) Accumulated deficit
($) 		Equity attributable to members
($) 		Non-controlling interest
($) 		Total Equity ($)
Balance, 1 January 2025   466,107,137 359,297   22,107 325 5,466 4,168 (133,583) 257,780 6,222 264,002
Shares issued 10 125,594,583 82,582   - - - - - 82,582 - 82,582
Share issue costs 10 - (4,656)   - - - - - (4,656) - (4,656)
Stock options exercised   4,464,855 2,555   (742) - - - - 1,813 - 1,813
RSUs redeemed   977,767 745   (745) - - - - - - -
DSUs redeemed   1,115,779 773   (773) - - - - - - -
Share-based compensation   - -   2,529 - - - - 2,529 - 2,529
Dividends to non-controlling interests 11 - -   - - - - - - (13,190) (13,190)
Transfer of non-controlling interests 11 - -   - (437) - - (5,307) (5,744) 5,744 -
Foreign exchange   - -   - 810 - - - 810 (810) -
Net earnings for the year   - -   - - - - 64,899 64,899 12,545 77,444
Balance, 31 December 2025   598,260,121 441,296   22,376 698 5,466 4,168 (73,991) 400,013 10,511 410,524
                         
    SHARE CAPITAL   RESERVES        
  Note Shares
(#) 		Amount
($) 		  Share-based payments
($) 		Foreign exchange
($) 		Contributed surplus
($) 		Convertible note equity component ($) Accumulated deficit
($) 		Equity attributable to members
($) 		Non-controlling interest
($) 		Total Equity ($)
Balance, 1 January 2024   365,055,996 306,928   20,920 682 5,466 4,168 (189,294) 148,870 (2,508) 146,362
Shares issued   92,743,855 47,431   - - - - - 47,431 - 47,431
Share issue costs   - (93)   - - - - - (93) - (93)
Shares issued for interest   3,910,991 2,233   - - - - - 2,233 - 2,233
Stock options exercised   3,117,666 1,755   (533) - - - - 1,222 - 1,222
RSUs redeemed   1,278,629 1,043   (1,043) - - - - - - -
Share-based compensation   - -   2,763 - - - - 2,763 - 2,763
Foreign exchange   - -   - (357) - - - (357) 357 -
Net earnings for the year   - -   - - - - 55,711 55,711 8,373 64,084
Balance, 31 December 2024   466,107,137 359,297   22,107 325 5,466 4,168 (133,583) 257,780 6,222 264,002

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

1  CORPORATE INFORMATION

Orezone Gold Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 December 2008, under the Canada Business Corporations Act, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the symbol ORE, and on the OTCQX under the symbol ORZCF.  

The address of the Company's principal office is 505 Burrard Street, Suite 450, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1M3. The Company's registered office in Australia is Automic Group, Level 5, 191 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Australia.

References to "$" are to United States dollars, references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars, references to "A$" are to Australian dollars, references to "EUR" are to Euro and references to "XOF" are to West African Communauté Financière Africaine francs.

2  BASIS OF PRESENTATION

This report is based on accounts that are being in the process of being audited.

This report does not include all the notes normally included in an Annual Financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "2024 Annual Financial Statements") and any public announcements made by the Company during the reporting period in accordance with applicable continuous disclosure requirements.

(a)  Statement of compliance

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The accounting policies applied in the preparation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements have been consistently applied in each of the years presented. Material accounting policies used in the presentation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements are presented in Note 3 of the Company's 2024 Annual Financial Statements.

The preliminary final report for Orezone Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2025 was authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2026.

(b)  Basis of measurement

These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value as disclosed elsewhere in the notes to the financial statements.

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates and judgments that may have a significant impact to the financial statements. Estimates are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates. The Company's critical accounting judgments and estimates are presented in Note 4 of the Company's 2024 Annual Financial Statements.

These financial statements have been prepared on the accounting basis that the Company is a going concern which assumes the Company will continue to operate in the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

The Company has one operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of precious metal properties.

These financial statements are presented in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

3  TAXES RECEIVABLE

  31 December
2025
 		  31 December
2024
  
Opening balance $36,366   $20,421  
Additions   37,371     18,603  
Reimbursements   (8,741)     (23)  
Finance expense   (997)     (737)  
Foreign exchange gain (loss)   6,539     (1,898)  
Closing balance $70,538   $36,366  
Current taxes receivable $20,679   $18,635  
Non-current taxes receivable $49,859   $17,731  
             

Taxes receivable consists of Value Added Tax ("VAT") due from the Burkina Faso fiscal authorities. The Company is following the relevant procedures to claim a reimbursement of VAT paid. The VAT balances are not in dispute and are deemed to be fully recoverable, though timing of VAT reimbursements remain uncertain, and the timing of receipt is based on management's best estimate.

4  INVENTORIES

  31 December
2025 		  31 December
2024		  
Stockpiled ore $111,761   $88,163  
Materials and supplies   14,938     8,172  
Finished goods   4,566     2,414  
Gold-in-circuit   3,714     1,745  
Total inventories $134,979   $100,494  
Current inventories $61,398   $12,793  
Non-current stockpiled ore $73,581   $87,701  
             

5  MINERAL PROPERTIES, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Cost and accumulated depreciation Land and Mineral Properties Plant and Infrastructure Buildings and Leasehold Improvements Vehicles and Equipment Construction in Progress Mine Development Total  
Cost                
1 January 2024 $16,343 $155,714 $9,445 $14,454 $40,698   - $236,654  
Additions   -   2,142   150   4,434   29,721   14,652   51,099  
Disposals   -   -   -   (26)   -   -   (26)  
Transfers   23,391   27,980   3,472   420   (59,138)   3,875   -  
Change in ERP estimate   (957)   -   -   -   -   -   (957)  
31 December 2024 $38,777 $185,836 $13,067 $19,282 $11,281 $18,527 $286,770  
Additions   -   -   175   4,239   58,234   90,907   153,555  
Disposals   -   (11)   -   (105)   -   -   (116)  
Transfers   9,866   6,336   1,392   182   (17,776)   -   -  
Change in ERP estimate   4,686   -   -   -   -   -   4,686  
31 December 2025 $53,329 $192,161 $14,634 $23,598 $51,739 $109,434 $444,895  
                 
Accumulated depreciation                
1 January 2024 $3,669 $28,279 $5,140 $6,376   -   - $43,464  
Depreciation   3,716   23,208   617   2,260   -   -   29,801  
Disposals   -   -   -   (26)   -   -   (26)  
31 December 2024 $7,385 $51,487 $5,757 $8,610   -   - $73,239  
Depreciation   7,286   25,095   921   2,673   -   -   35,975  
Disposals   -   -   -   (105)       (105)  
31 December 2025 $14,671 $76,582 $6,678 $11,178   -   - $109,109  
                 
Carrying amounts                
31 December 2024 $31,392 $134,349 $7,310 $10,672 $11,281 $18,527 $213,531  
31 December 2025 $38,658 $115,579 $7,956 $12,420 $51,739 $109,434 $335,786  
                               

6  TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

  31 December 2025   31 December 2024  
Trade payables $45,193   $19,864  
Accrued and other liabilities   27,272     24,447  
Payroll and indirect taxes payable   2,385     1,511  
Total trade and other payables $74,850   $45,822  
             

7  DEBT

  Note Phase I senior debt Phase II senior debt Bridge loan Convertible note facility Total  
Balance, 1 January 2024   $60,933   - - $31,616 $92,549  
Drawdowns     -   27,948 19,776   -   47,724  
Transaction costs     -   (1,031) (240)   -   (1,271)  
Accretion     664   8 239   1,065   1,976  
Loss on modification     -   - -   1,123   1,123  
Principal repayments     (19,794)   - (19,554)   -   (39,348)  
Foreign exchange gain     (2,876)   (219) (221)   -   (3,316)  
Balance, 31 December 2024   $38,927 $26,706 - $33,804 $99,437  
Current portion   $18,999   - -   - $18,999  
Non-current portion   $19,928 $26,706 - $33,804 $80,438  


Balance, 1 January 2025 		  $38,927 $26,706 - $33,804 $99,437  
Drawdowns     -   31,155 -   -   31,155  
Transaction costs     -   (1,031) -   -   (1,031)  
Accretion     492   609 -   636   1,737  
Principal repayments     (20,671)   - -   -   (20,671)  
Foreign exchange loss     4,384   3,526 -   -   7,910  
Balance, 31 December 2025   $23,132 $60,965 - $34,440 $118,537  
Current portion   $23,132 $17,287 - $34,440 $74,859  
Non-current portion     - $43,678 -   - $43,678  
                       

8  SILVER STREAM LIABILITY

  31 December 2025
 		  31 December 2024
  
Opening balance $9,578   $6,697  
Revenue recognized on silver ounces delivered   (297)     (243)  
Fair value loss on re-measurement   5,317     3,124  
Closing balance $14,598   $9,578  
             

9  ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION PROVISION

  31 December 2025   31 December 2024
  
Opening balance $10,142   $10,596  
Obligations incurred   4,668     1,791  
Change in estimate   17     (2,748)  
Accretion   592     503  
Closing balance $15,419   $10,142  
             

10  SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized capital stock consists of an unlimited number of common shares, without par value.

On 13 March 2025, the Company completed a bought deal financing of 42,683,000 common shares of the Company at a share price of C$0.82 for gross proceeds of C$35,000 ($24,283). On 19 March 2025, the Company closed the over-allotment of 6,402,450 shares of the Company at a share price of C$0.82 for gross proceeds of C$5,250 ($3,672). The net proceeds received from the share issuance was C$37,630 ($26,136) after commissions, legal and other fees.

On 2 April 2025, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement with Nioko Resources Corporation whereby the Company issued 10,719,659 common shares of the Company at a share price of C$0.82 for gross proceeds of C$8,790 ($6,142). The net proceeds received from the share issuance was C$8,766 ($6,125) after listing fees.

On 6 August 2025, the Company completed an initial public offering of 65,789,474 CHESS Depository Interests over fully paid common shares at a share price of A$1.14 for gross proceeds of A$75,000 ($48,485) in connection with its listing on the ASX. The net proceeds received from the share issuance was A$71,028 ($45,665) after commissions, legal, consultant, and listing fees.

11  NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

    2025     2024  
Opening balance $6,222   ($2,508)  
Transfer of non-controlling interests   5,744     -  
Net earnings for the year   12,545     8,373  
Foreign exchange (loss) gain   (810)     357  
Dividends distribution   (13,190)     -  
Closing balance $10,511   $6,222  
             

Effective 19 August 2025, the Company amended its mining convention with the State of Burkina Faso to increase the State's free carried interest in Orezone Bomboré S.A. ("OBSA") from 10% to 15% in accordance with the new 2024 Mining Code, thereby reducing the Company's ownership interest from 90% to 85% at the same time. OBSA is the owner of the Bomboré mine.

Concurrently, OBSA declared a dividend to its members in an amount equal to its accumulated earnings to 31 December 2024 as measured under OHADA accounting principles. The State's share of this dividend was XOF 7.4 billion ($13.2 million) which was subsequently paid by OBSA to the State on 25 August 2025.

Given the increase in the State's free carried interest was a transaction that resulted in changes in ownership but with no changes in control, it was accounted for as transactions with equity holders in their capacity as equity holders. As a result, no gain or loss was recognised in profit or loss, and instead it was recognised entirely in equity as a transfer between accumulated deficit and non-controlling interest. No other adjustments to equity took place given no consideration was exchanged in relation to the transfer of shares.

12  SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

(a)  Stage I Hard Rock Expansion Commercial Production

On 15 January 2026, the Company's hard rock expansion at the Bomboré gold mine achieved commercial production.

(b)  Acquisition of Casa Berardi Gold Mine

On 26 January 2026 the Company entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire (the "Transaction") Hecla Quebec Inc. ("Hecla Quebec"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla Mining"). Hecla Quebec owns a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi gold mine and a portfolio of exploration projects, located in Quebec, Canada. Orezone anticipates closing of the Transaction will occur in the first quarter of 2026.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Orezone has agreed to pay Hecla Mining $272 million on closing in cash and Orezone common shares, $80 million in deferred consideration, and $241 million in contingent consideration.

In connection with this Transaction, Orezone entered into an agreement for a $100 million gold purchase and sale agreement ("Gold Stream") with Franco-Neveda Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") which will close concurrently with the Transaction. Under the terms of the Gold Stream, Orezone will make fixed quarterly deliveries of 1,625 gold oz from 2026 to 2030, after which the stream percentage will be 5.0% of future gold production. Orezone will receive a cash payment equal to 20% of the spot gold price for each oz delivered.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Appendix 4E refers to and contains certain forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") relating, but not limited to, the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance.

All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of material which is mined varying from estimates, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, delays in the development of projects, unexpected increases in budgeted costs and expenditures, and other factors.

Members (both current and potential) are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By its nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and various future events will not occur.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

orezone goldORE:CCtsx:oregold investing
ORE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold

Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is drawing investor attention as it advances toward renewed production at its historic Santa Fe Mine in Nevada. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected soon, offering a potential catalyst, according to a recent report by News Financial.... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF; OTCQX: NZAUF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rua Gold INC. upgraded to OTCQX... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZ: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'NZAUF'. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

Highlights: 618 m of 0.77% CuEq from surface in NAK25-80, linking high grade, at-surface gold rich mineralization to high-grade core at depth. Continuity from surface to depth: NAK25-80 builds on prior long-intervals, including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, and strengthens... Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Africa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement of Units

Standard Uranium Announces Plans for Inaugural Drill Program at The Rocas Uranium Project

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement of Units

energy investing

Standard Uranium Announces Plans for Inaugural Drill Program at The Rocas Uranium Project

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

precious metals investing

With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Allied Critical Metals Delivers Robust Initial PEA at the Borralha Project

battery metals investing

CEO Appointment and NSW Silver Project Acquisition