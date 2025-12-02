Oracle Sets the Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Announcement

Earnings Results to be released on December 10, 2025, After the Close of the Market

Oracle Corporation today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results will be released on Wednesday, December 10th, after the close of the market.  Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.  The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.Oracle.cominvestor. 

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing. 

 

