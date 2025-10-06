Optimi Health's Psilocybin Capsules Selected for Medibank Insurance Program

Optimi Health's Psilocybin Capsules Selected for Medibank Insurance Program

Australia's largest private health insurer expands its AUD $10M psychotherapy program to cover psilocybin for Treatment-Resistant Depression, building on earlier MDMA coverage for PTSD

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI,OTC:OPTHF) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian GMP-compliant manufacturer of MDMA and psilocybin, today announced that its 5mg naturally-derived psilocybin capsules have been selected for inclusion in Medibank's psychotherapy program, an AUD $10 million insurance-backed initiative that has now been expanded to cover Treatment-Resistant Depression ("TRD").

Medibank, Australia's largest private health insurer with approximately 4.2 million customers, has expanded its psychotherapy program to reimburse psilocybin-assisted therapy for patients with TRD, following its earlier funding of an MDMA-assisted therapy for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD").

For this program, Emyria Limited, through its wholly owned Empax Centre located in Perth, Western Australia, is responsible for delivery of clinical services, and selected Optimi's psilocybin capsules for inclusion in the program through Optimi's exclusive distributor Mind Medicine Australia.

The Medibank psychotherapy program funding forms part of a broader AUD $50M initiative by the insurer, committed over five years to improving mental health access, innovation, and prevention — reinforcing its strategic shift to support novel therapies such as psilocybin and MDMA.

Optimi previously announced that its psilocybin capsules became available in Australia on September 3, 2025, under the Authorized Prescriber Scheme.

Dane Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of Optimi, said: "The inclusion of our psilocybin capsules in Medibank's insurance-backed program for treatment-resistant depression reflects the growing role of standardized psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. This development helps ensure Medibank's patients will gain access to therapies that were previously out of financial reach and marks an important step towards Optimi's integration into insurance-backed regulated care."

How to Access Optimi's Capsules

To learn more about accessing Optimi's psilocybin or MDMA capsules, please contact sales@optimihealth.ca.

For Authorized Prescribers in Australia, please contact Mind Medicine Australia at medicines@mindmedicineaustralia.org.

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI,OTC:OPTHF) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi") is a Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") compliant, pharmaceutical drug manufacturer licensed by Health Canada for the handling of controlled substances and GMP production. From two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia and operating under a Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visit www.optimihealth.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including with respect to the role of psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, certain of which are unknown. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These statements may involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

