Open Text Corporation , announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET . Teleconference Call Mark J. Barrenechea OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results. Investors should dial in approximately ...

OTEX:CA