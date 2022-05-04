Strong Results Include Record Cloud and Annual Recurring Revenues - Third Quarter Highlights Record Q3 revenues reflect strengthening market share and cloud driven organic growth Total revenues up 5.9% YY or up 8.0% in constant currency Cloud revenues up 13.0% YY or up 14.3% in constant currency Continued investments in talent, innovation, digital marketing and global sales coverage Operating cash flows were $323.6 ...

OTEX:CA