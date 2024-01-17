Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Networks

Company named a Leader for the third time

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MSCCN) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023 ) for the third time.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "The OpenText portfolio includes powerful AI and ML capabilities that are being integrated in Trading Grid to provide actionable insights to help optimize supply chain processes and improve business performance."

"In an era of volatile supply chains, having a trusted vendor is crucial for businesses today," said Simon Ellis , Program Vice President at IDC. "OpenText provides cloud-based integration tools with extensive 'Business to Anything' capabilities. Through genuine partnerships and resource extension, OpenText's offerings ensure seamless supply chain management, enabling strategic and sustainable business growth."

The report specifically noted the following about OpenText:

  • Strong integration capabilities across different types of technical requirements around connectivity and data formats, including regional and industry variants and standards and digitalization of any supply chain data exchange. This is an advantage, particularly with customers that have global operations and need to support supply chain operations in various countries and regions.
  • A high degree of flexibility in solution design and configurable functionality while leveraging reusable components. Owing to the delivery model of combining proprietary technology with managed services, they also include custom elements to deliver the specific functionality customers seek. When out-of-box capabilities are not enough to meet the customer's requirements, they often have a significant advantage over the competition due to this reason.
  • Particularly the visibility capabilities of Lens are highly appreciated by business and technical users and are a key differentiator for OpenText regarding the core B2B integration capabilities and user experience.
  • Diversity of their extended MSCCN portfolio. OpenText is a large organization with a broad range of information management products, which have been leveraged in developing their solution capabilities. The breadth of tools enables building highly connected and automated capabilities to digitize supply chain processes to support supply chain transformation and expand collaboration with their ecosystem partners. The OpenText portfolio also includes powerful AI and ML capabilities that are being integrated to Trading Grid to provide actionable insights to help optimize supply chain processes and improve business performance.

"This recognition from IDC reflects our unwavering commitment to transform the business network landscape," said Sandy Ono , EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "This marks our third time as a Leader, reaffirming our commitment to fostering smarter and more resilient supply chains. For our customers, this achievement symbolizes not only our leadership; it's an assurance that partnering with us means stepping into a future where they are backed by a leading solution provider offering innovative and reliable solutions."

"Amidst global supply chain disruptions, adopting integrated, cloud-based networks becomes crucial for flexible operations. Establishing a smarter digital backbone linking internal and external enterprises is essential for a successful AI strategy—an imperative every company should prioritize," said Ted Harrison , EVP of Enterprise Sales at OpenText. "OpenText provides a modern cloud integration environment designed to empower businesses to propel new AI strategies. This platform extracts actionable insights, aiding businesses in optimizing their supply chain operations.

OpenText Business Network operates a secure, unified platform that integrates people, systems and things across the supply chain. Over 1.1 million pre-connected trading partners collaborate within this network, exchanging an impressive 33 billion transactions collectively valued at $12 trillion . Beyond automating internal and external processes for enhanced efficiency, businesses can also harness a robust suite of cloud applications. These tools facilitate seamless collaboration and visibility across the supply chain, empowering participants to manage access to information and applications through advanced identity and access management features within the business ecosystem.

Click here to download a complementary excerpt from the report.

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX , TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-positioned-as-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-multi-enterprise-supply-chain-commerce-networks-302036327.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTEX:CA
OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, February 1, 2024

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 1, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Call-me:

Use this Call Me link to join the call instantly

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0620 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-february-1-2024-302031844.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText appoints Denise Miura as SVP & President of OpenText Japan

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Denise Miura as SVP & President of OpenText Japan for the Canadian-based information management and AI company. Ms. Miura will lead a charter focused on spearheading the company's growth in the region.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Miura has deep experience working in the Japan region for global software leaders in enterprise data and insights management, having ran the Japan operations at both MarkLogic and Medallia. In recent years, OpenText has grown significantly to bring a wide range of information management solutions to Japan including content management, business network, digital operations management, application delivery management, and more.

"I am excited to be part of OpenText. Information management is more relevant today than ever especially as the prerequisite to AI. The more we can help our customers ensure their data sets are secure, organized, and ready to take advantage of AI, the more our customers will realize the productivity gains they are seeking. OpenText's focus on customer success and long-term partnerships with the clients in Japan resonated with me, and I look forward to bringing our advanced technology solutions to even more customers," said Denise Miura .

"We are pleased to have Denise join the sales leadership team at OpenText," said James McGourlay, EVP of International Sales. "Our APAC business across Japan , Australia , Singapore , Korea, and Southeast Asia is a strategic growth vector for OpenText. With the OpenText Cloud, we are serving key industries including manufacturing, financial services, and public sector. Denise's experience in Japan as well as strong knowledge of the enterprise software space are extremely valuable. Under her leadership, I am confident that OpenText Japan will continue to scale and deliver business impact to our important customers and partners in Japan ."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-appoints-denise-miura-as-svp--president-of-opentext-japan-302028981.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"2024" overlayed on brain and hands

AI Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect AI in 2024

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is looking brighter than ever.

Last year saw generative AI capture the public’s attention with the wide release of ChatGPT, and experts predict significant growth for the generative AI market in the coming years. According to 451 Research, market revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 57.9 percent to reach a valuation of US$36.36 billion by 2028.

What's more, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023 names roles in AI and machine learning as some of the fastest-growing professions. This rapid growth and increasing demand for AI skills illustrates that AI is poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of many industries.

ai computer circuit

AI Market 2023 Year-End Review

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the way people work in recent years, allowing machines to learn from data and perform tasks that previously required human intelligence.

2023 was a banner year for AI, with significant advances in the development of sophisticated language processing systems, generative AI models and edge computing solutions. However, the 12 month period also brought concerns around AI's moral, legal and social implications, leading to important conversations about responsible usage.

What trends moved the AI market last year? Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at key events, including the rise of generative AI, the rapid sophistication of natural language processing and discussions about AI ethics.

OpenText Appoints Goldy Hyder to Board of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the appointment of Goldy Hyder to its board of directors. Mr. Hyder is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada a non-profit, non-partisan organization composed of the chief executives and entrepreneurs of Canada's leading companies, whose members collectively employ approximately two million Canadians in every major industry.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Goldy brings very strong public and international policy perspectives to our Board," said Tom Jenkins , Chair of the Board of Directors. "His role as co-chair of Canada's World Trade Organization Business Advisory Council has created global and diverse experiences that are strategic assets further strengthening our Board."

Mr. Hyder was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Hill+Knowlton Strategies ( Canada ), providing strategic communications counsel to the firm's extensive and diverse client base. Prior to joining Hill+Knowlton, he served as Director of Policy and Chief of Staff to The Right Honourable Joe Clark, former Prime Minister of Canada .

In addition to his achievements in business and public policy, Mr. Hyder has a long track record of service on behalf of several charities and non-profit organizations. He is a member of the advisory councils of the Canada-India Business Council and Coalition for a Better Future, a board member of the Business + Higher Education Roundtable, an executive committee member of the Century Initiative and co-chair of Canada's World Trade Organization Business Advisory Council. He is Past Chair of the Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council, a subsidiary of Asia Pacific Foundation. Mr. Hyder holds a B.A. and Masters degree in Public Policy from the University of Calgary .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX-G

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information   .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-appoints-goldy-hyder-to-board-of-directors-302008096.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

openai ceo sam altman

Tech 5: Sam Altman Back in at OpenAI, Dell Partners with AI Startup

Amazon Web Services has unveiled recent upgrades to two of its home-grown silicon chips.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman has officially resumed his post as OpenAI CEO and has named new board members to replace Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley and former Chairman Ilya Sutskever.

However, his ousting may have resulted in setbacks for OpenAI's plans to launch a virtual store for user-made GPTs.

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

