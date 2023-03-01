CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

OpenText Collaborates with Bayer to Simplify Digital Operations

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Bayer has selected OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise as a strategic solution for select B2B integration activities within the divisions Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals, to increase agility and improve operational efficiencies. The collaboration was initiated with a proof-of-concept to be followed by roll-out activities.

With a more than 150-year history, Bayer is one of the largest healthcare and agricultural companies in the world. By deploying Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will optimize and simplify integration with partners, enabling the organization to focus on their core business.

"We expect that our collaboration with OpenText, from the onboarding of customers through its roll out, is poised to have a significant impact on our global processes," said Björn- Christian Volckmann – Global Process Owner Order-2-Cash, Commercial Operations (Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals). "As a global B2B EDI provider and trusted partner, OpenText will provide curated support and enable us to continue prioritizing leading edge solutions that will make a difference in communities around the world today, and well into the future."

Through industry leading Business Network Cloud Enterprise, OpenText supports the day-to-day operations relating to an organization's B2B integrations. By managing systems, integration, partner onboarding, transaction monitoring and more, OpenText enables companies to focus on their core competencies while benefitting from access to real-time business performance insights, simplified interaction with trading partners and a digital backbone that connects people, systems and things.

"With billions of B2B transactions being exchanged globally between organizations every year, successful and effective integration can be extremely costly and complex, often requiring continuous investment, specialized technology and expertise, to manage," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "By leveraging OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will be able to focus on their core business priorities with a simplified and harmonized system landscape that is backed and supported by one of the largest B2B Networks in the world."

