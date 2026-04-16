Opendoor 1Q26 Financial Open House on May 7th, 2026

Opendoor 1Q26 Financial Open House on May 7th, 2026

Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 following the close of the market on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Modernizing Investor Access
On May 7, 2026, management will host our Financial Open House video livestream at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

We believe in building in the open. The Financial Open House replaces the traditional earnings conference call with a video event, including a live segment for shareholder Q&A.

Shareholder Q&A
We invite shareholders to participate directly through Robinhood's Say Technologies platform by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/opendoor-2026-q1

  • Submit & Upvote: Starting Thursday April 23, 2026, shareholders can post questions and upvote the ones they most want answered. Questions will close on May 1, 2026.
  • Live Answers: Management will address a selection of the top-voted questions live during the broadcast, alongside questions from research analysts.

Event Details

  • What: Opendoor First Quarter 2026 Financial Open House
  • When: Thursday, May 7, 2026
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Watch Live: The Financial Open House will stream live at investor.opendoor.com and on Robinhood, YouTube, and X.
  • Access Replay: A full replay and earnings materials will be available following the event at investor.opendoor.com.

As always, you can continue to watch our progress and see what we've been shipping at accountable.opendoor.com.

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to tilt the world in favor of homeowners and those working hard to become one. Since 2014, the company has provided people across the U.S. with a simpler, more certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Opendoor TechnologiesOPENNGS:OPENfintech investing
OPEN
The Conversation (0)
Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

(TheNewswire) April 16th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Tyler Burpee has joined the Steadright Advisory Committee and to provide an update on the Copper Valley acquisition... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the expansion of the previously announced Wolverine REE Project through the execution of a title... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce recently received assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC. Drill hole SH26-08... Keep Reading...
Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

Brightstar and Aquirian Ltd to partner for Drill and Blast mining services for the Goldfields Hub’s open pit operations

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded an initial three-year agreement for the supply of all open pit drilling and energetics services with Drillforce, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aquirian, for the Lord Byron open pit mine... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce that it has closed its... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Related News

gold investing

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

energy investing

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

energy investing

Completion of Placement

precious metals investing

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

precious metals investing

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

base metals investing

Positive assay results at Golden Eye point to growth in Indicated Resources

gold investing

Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now