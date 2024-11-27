Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 27th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

Opawica to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on the 5 th of December 2025

Opawica invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on 5 th of December 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the CEO and President Blake Morgan in real time. Blake Morgan CEO and President will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions.

Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Blake Morgan CEO will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Presentation link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677198&tp_key=9effb22694&sti=opwef

Blake Morgan CEO and President states, "We are thrilled to be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference live at 4:25 - 4:55pm Eastern standard time on Thursday, December 5, 2024. With Opawica's phase two drilling program closing in, the time is right to bring more eyes to the Company and the opportunity that exists. With high priority drill targets now confirmed, we are excited to tell the story and opportunity at Opawica Exploration Inc. www.opawica.com

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference . We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & amp, services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 236-878-4938

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

