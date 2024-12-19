Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Opawica Explorations Inc Begins Field Work in Preparation of Upcoming Drill Campaign at Its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Explorations Inc Begins Field Work in Preparation of Upcoming Drill Campaign at Its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 19th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that select members of it exploration personnel has been mobilized to conduct field work at the Bazooka Gold Project ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada.

Specifically, the company has deployed an advanced team, consisting of a Quebec-registered geologist and an assistant to Bazooka. Their mission is to map access routes and finalize drill locations for at least 20 high-priority gold targets previously identified in the area, in preparation for an upcoming drilling campaign. The crew will further scout locations where secondary or alternate drill sites may be considered.

In recognition of the milestone, Blake Morgan, CEO of the Company stated: "This is an important step in advancing the Bazooka property as we await final drill permit approval. This preparation will enable us to mobilize quickly, ensuring we are ready to begin drilling as efficiently and quickly as possible once the permits have been granted. With drill permits already approved on the Arrowhead Project the team feel permits are very close regarding the Bazooka Property."

Opawica's Bazooka property is adjacent to Yamana Gold's Wasamac property, which hosts a proven gold resource of 1,767,000 oz. Other major gold mining companies, including Agnico Eagle Mines, are also located within close proximity * . Previous drilling campaigns from 2003 to 2005 found extensive evidence of gold bearing minerals on the property. Gold concentrations reached up to 316.23 grams per tonne over a 1-meter section in Hole #BA-03-02A.


Click Image To View Full Size

The variations in gold content highlight the potential richness of the gold present within the minerals found during these exploration efforts. Opawica intends to drill these promising areas using the latest survey technology .

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations and approves the technical content of this news release. *Mineralization on adjacent Projects are not necessarily indicative of the Mineralization on Bazooka Property

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 236-878-4938

www.opawica.com

info@opawica.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in

the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy

of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica ExplorationsOPW:CATSXV:OPWPrecious Metals Investing
OPW:CA
Opawica Explorations
Sign up to get your FREE

Opawica Explorations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 3rd, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 25 high-priority gold targets at the Arrowhead property of the Abitibi gold camp. The permit allows 25 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 27th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 25th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced October 15, 2024) of 8,280,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,242,100 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 15th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the recently announced private placement  (announced October 15, 2024)  of 6,547,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $982,150.05  each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Download the PDF here.

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Download the PDF here.

Positive Iris Infill Results for Inclusion in Mandilla PFS

Positive Iris Infill Results for Inclusion in Mandilla PFS

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Positive Iris Infill Results for Inclusion in Mandilla PFS

Download the PDF here.

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, December 16, 2024 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") (CBOE:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive silver royalty agreement (the " Agreement ") with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") (TSXV:PPX; BVL:PPX).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Download the PDF here.

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) announces that it has adjourned its annual general meeting (for more information, see news release dated December 12, 2024 ), to reconvene on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver British Columbia.  Proxies will continue to be accepted until 48 hours prior to the commencement of the adjourned meeting.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge ' s management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as   "   intends   " or   "   anticipates"   , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results   "   may",   "   could   ",   "   should   ",   "   would   " or   "   occur   "   . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-resources-adjourns-annual-general-meeting-302331800.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/13/c2016.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Opawica Explorations
Sign up to get your FREE

Opawica Explorations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Trading Halt

RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

Related News

Tech Investing

Completion of $1.0m Placement

cleantech investing

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Rare Earth Investing

Victory Metals Signs Rare Earths Offtake MOU for North Stanmore with Sumitomo

Gold Investing

Westgold Shares Scoping Study for Expansion of Fortnum Gold Operation

Energy Investing

Forum Comments on Share Price

×