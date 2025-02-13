Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

(TheNewswire)
February 13th 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.
One of the primaries aims of the forthcoming Arrowhead Drill Program is to evaluate targets identified through the Echo-Geotech's land-streamer 2-D seismic survey.
The Company identified four potential subvertical mineralized trends, marked in red (Figure 1). The two proposed drill holes are intended to intersect three of these trends. Historical drilling results from Arrowhead, specifically hole 81-06, which yielded 8.23 Au g/t over 0.5 m, and AR-22-14, which returned 3.91 Au g/t over 1.0 m, correspond with two of the identified trends. The upcoming drilling program aims to explore these trends at greater depths.
The blue projected drill hole (Figure 1) is set to investigate mineralized trends 8, 4, and 5. Additionally, five seismic reflectors (depicted in blue and black) will also be examined.
The green projected drill hole is designed to assess mineralized trends 8 and 4 at approximately 300 meters below the blue drill hole (Figure 1). Furthermore, six seismic reflectors (shown in blue and black) will be tested in this context.
Blake Morgan CEO stated, "Over the past few years the Opawica team has amassed a wealth of data by doing millions of dollars' worth of exploration and drilling. The seismic survey we completed was one of the first of its kind in this region and is now used by multiple companies as it brings a data set, rarely seen by a junior mining exploration company. The Opawica team is going to use this data which shows multiple zones at multiple depth in its upcoming drill program. Abitibi is one of the most prolific gold bearing regions on earth and with multiple active mines all around us, proven high grade on the property and a massive data set. The team is confident it can deliver the high-quality results in its phase 2 drill campaign"
The drill targets were developed in partnership with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. and Opawica. The team combined a range of recent and historical drillhole datasets, encompassing geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical, geochemical, and 2D seismic data. This integration has enhanced the understanding of Arrowhead's geology.
First prospecting started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of the property. In 1926 the exploration works consisted prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 g/t were obtained over appreciable widths.
Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.
Figure 1 Section view: Seismic data
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.