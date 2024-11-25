Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 25th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced October 15, 2024) of 8,280,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,242,100 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

Each purchase Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share at any time up to 24 months following the closing date. The Company also maintains a Warrant Acceleration option allowing Opawica to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the daily trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.34 per Common Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days. All securities issued under the Offering and including Warrants will be subject to a four (4) month holding period being March 15, and March 22, 2025.

As part of the closing, Opawica has agreed to compensate the finding agents with a commission of up to 8.0% cash totaling $18,020, and up to 8.0% purchase Warrants totaling 120,133 Warrants based on the gross proceeds of the Offering. Each purchase Warrant is exercisable @ 25c according to the terms described above.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to advance drilling obligations on its flagship properties and administrative obligations at the gold properties in the Abitibi Gold Belt, general working capital purposes and marketing awareness initiatives.

The Private Placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as execution of formal documentation.

Blake Morgan CEO and President states, "We have now completed our oversubscribed private placement with overwhelming interest from across the globe. I would like to thank the team and its shareholders for their support. With the placement now completed, we can focus on the most important part and that is drilling. A large number of high priority drill targets across our two flagship properties Opawica Exploration are on the cusp of something special. We welcome shareholders to visit www.opawica.com and follow us on our journey."

A bout Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in

the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy

of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 15th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the recently announced private placement  (announced October 15, 2024)  of 6,547,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $982,150.05  each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Begins Field Work at its Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada in Preparation For Upcoming Drill Campaign.

Opawica Explorations Begins Field Work at its Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada in Preparation For Upcoming Drill Campaign.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 12th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that a crew has been mobilized to conduct field work at the Arrowhead Gold Project ("Arrowhead") in the Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Files for Drill Permits on its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Files for Drill Permits on its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 7th, 2024 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") Opawica Explorations Inc. has commenced the drill permitting process on its recently identified 20 high-priority gold targets at the Bazooka Property of the Abitibi gold camp. The application includes 11 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the Company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Identifies 20 High Priority Drill Targets on its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Identifies 20 High Priority Drill Targets on its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire November 5 th 2024 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that is has identified high-priority drill targets at its Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt using the advanced artificial intelligence services of ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd ("Goldspot"). Specifically, GoldSpot and Opawica identified gold targets using a "Smart Targeting" approach, which leverages AI-driven methods along with 2021 and 2022 drilling and downhole Televiewer data.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Opawica Explorations Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire October 31st, 2024 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE Exchange and other applicable legislation.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riversgold Ltd

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

Assay Results for the Remaining Sixteen Holes Have Been Received. Significant intercepts include 8m at 4.86 g/t Au from 34m

Riversgold Limited (ASX: RGL, Riversgold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received the final batch of assay results from the November aircore (AC) drilling undertaken during Riversgold’s fourth aircore program at the Northern Zone Intrusive Hosted Gold Project, located 25km east-south-east of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit in Western Australia (refer to Figure 2 for location).

Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources President Yan Ducharme.

Prospect Ridge Resources ​Exec Yan Ducharme Says Copper Ridge Drill Results Highlight Long-term Potential ​

Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR) is pushing boundaries and uncovering potential with its flagship Knauss Creek gold-silver-copper project in BC, Canada, with promising drilling outcomes and an extensive land package.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Prospect Ridge President Yan Ducharme shared insights into the company’s strategic developments and forward-looking plans.

Discussing highlights from the company’s recent drill program at the Copper Ridge zone, he stressed the importance of this prospect to the overall trajectory of the flagship Knauss Creek property.

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer


Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.05 g/t Gold, Including 37.9 Metres of 2.05 g/t Gold and 11.5 Metres of 4.32 g/t Gold in Initial Diamond Drilling at the Rhosgobel Intrusion at Its Flagship RC Gold Project in Yukon


Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Agreement for Sale of Éléonore for $795 Million in Cash

Announced Divestitures to Date Expected to Generate up to $3.6 Billion in Gross Proceeds

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altair Minerals Limited

Significant Conductive & Phase Anomalies Identified West of BHP’s Oak Dam Deposit

Processing of Audio Magneto-Telluric Data reveals substantial IOCG potential

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report results from reprocessing AMT Data at its Olympic Domain IOCG project, immediately west of BHP’s Oak Dam IOCG project, which has been 3D forward modelled for the first time.

Keep reading...Show less

