Olema Oncology Announces New Clinical Trial Agreement with Pfizer to Combine Palazestrant with Atirmociclib in ER+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • Study to explore the palazestrant-atirmociclib combination in approximately 35 patients with initiation anticipated in H2 2025
  • Results to inform potential pivotal Phase 3 trial of novel combination in frontline metastatic breast cancer setting

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Olema" or "Olema Oncology", Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced a new clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) in metastatic breast cancer. The companies will evaluate in a Phase 1b2 study the safety and combinability of palazestrant plus atirmociclib, Pfizer's investigational, highly selective-CDK4 inhibitor, in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

"We are excited to assess this combination in the clinic as we seek to establish palazestrant as a potential backbone endocrine therapy for metastatic breast cancer," said Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema Oncology. "Based on the promising profiles of palazestrant and atirmociclib to date, we look forward to evaluating the potential of this novel combination and, if successful, advancing to a pivotal trial in the frontline setting. With OPERA-01, our first pivotal study of palazestrant, underway and our OPERA-02 ribociclib combination trial in frontline metastatic breast cancer anticipated to initiate this quarter, we remain focused on achieving our goal of transforming the metastatic breast cancer treatment paradigm."

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will supply atirmociclib for use in the Phase 1b/2 study and Olema will lead the conduct of the study. All clinical data and inventions relating to the combined use of atirmociclib and palazestrant resulting from the study will be jointly owned, with Olema maintaining full global commercial and marketing rights to palazestrant.

This announcement represents Olema's second clinical trial agreement with Pfizer. The companies' previous agreement was established in November 2020 to evaluate palazestrant in combination with palbociclib (IBRANCE®) in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com .

About Palazestrant (OP-1250)
Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In clinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both wild-type and mutant forms of metastatic ER+ breast cancer and has demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, central nervous system penetration, and combinability with cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated as a single agent in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01 and is anticipated to be evaluated in combination with ribociclib in the planned pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-02. Learn more at www.opera01study.com. Palazestrant has also been evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 studies in combination with ribociclib, palbociclib, alpelisib, and everolimus.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "goal," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "upcoming," "will," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the potential of palazestrant to become a backbone endocrine therapy for metastatic breast cancer, Olema's potential to transform the metastatic breast cancer treatment paradigm, the timing for initiation, enrollment, and results of Olema's existing and planned clinical trials, including OPERA-01 and OPERA-02, the potential beneficial characteristics, safety, tolerability, efficacy, and therapeutic effects of palazestrant as a single agent or in combination therapy, and the ownership of clinical data, commercial rights, marketing rights and inventions relating to the combined use of palazestrant and atirmociclib. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Olema's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Olema could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Olema's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and other filings and reports that Olema makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Olema assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, including in the event that actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Courtney O'Konek
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Olema Oncology
media@olema.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFENYSE:PFEPharmaceutical Investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor (ER) protein degrader that is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic ER positivehuman epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+HER2-) breast cancer. Four posters will be presented during the poster session at the annual congress, which will be held from May 11-13, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

  • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion
    • Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues
    • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion
    • Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • First-Quarter 2023 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.97, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 29%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.23, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 24%
  • Pfizer Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance (4)
  • Pfizer Continued to Make Significant Progress Toward an Unprecedented Number of Anticipated New Product and Indication Launches; Milestones Include FDA Approvals for Zavzpret, Cibinqo for Adolescents and Prevnar 20 in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and reaffirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

The first-quarter 2023 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew.

Invion CEO Maps Path to Peer-level Valuation as Momentum for Cancer Treatment Trials Builds

Invion (ASX:IVX) Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew says the company sees a path to a rerate toward clinical-stage oncology peers — typically valued from AU$30 million to AU$40 million up to several hundred million — if it executes on a trio of near-term priorities: simplifying licencing, cleaning up shareholder financing structures and dialling up investor awareness.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Chew stressed that Invion’s fundamentals are already in place: a platform therapy being tested across multiple cancers with an active clinical program, and a US Food and Drug Administration orphan drug designation potentially fast tracking approvals.

“The challenge is making sure people invest the time to understand where we're at. So if we solve all those three, even without doing any more development work, then we believe that we can get around the comparable levels of valuation, and that creates some interesting opportunities for us,” Chew said.

Keep reading...Show less
Large pharmaceutical pill with gold dollar sign in the middle. Stock tickers and charts in the background.

Top 5 Small-cap Pharma Stocks of 2025

Today's pharmaceutical stocks are facing the challenges of government-imposed drug price caps, waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines and global stock market upheaval. However, the industry's major underlying drivers — higher rates of cancer and chronic disease — are still at play and not expected to dissipate.

The US reigns supreme in the pharma market, both in terms of drug demand and development. In 2024, 50 novel medicines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), compared to 55 such approvals in 2023. Last year's FDA approvals include Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) Alzheimer's disease treatment Kisunla.

Big pharma largely steals the show, but some small- and mid-cap NASDAQ pharma stocks have also made gains.

Keep reading...Show less
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2025

The global pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.38 trillion in 2024, according to Research and Markets, up significantly from the US$888 billion seen just over a decade earlier in 2010.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of a pharmaceutical ETF is the fact that it can provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trades like a stock. Pharma ETFs also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from the Phase II ARCHER Trial of CardiolRx(TM) in Acute Myocarditis

Keep reading...Show less
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

5 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2025

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.

Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are playing a role in the landscape as well.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top Canadian pharma stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by year-on-year gains. All data was compiled on July 18, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener, and companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
Various blister packs with pills and capsules in different colors and shapes.

Trump Signs Sweeping Order to Slash Drug Prices, Pressure Pharma Giants

US President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order aimed at dramatically reducing prices for prescription drugs, vowing to end “foreign free-riding” on American pharmaceutical innovation.

The order directs federal agencies to pressure both drug manufacturers and wealthy foreign countries to bring their prices in line with those paid in the US, or face aggressive trade and regulatory actions.

“In case after case, our citizens pay massively higher prices than other nations pay for the same exact pill, from the same factory, effectively subsidizing socialism abroad with skyrocketing prices at home,” Trump states in the order.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Drilling Success Confirms & Extends Gold System

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Precious Metals Investing

Drilling Success Confirms & Extends Gold System

Battery Metals Investing

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Precious Metals Investing

Large Scale High Grade Tungsten System at Tennessee Mountain

×