Oklo's NRC Principal Design Criteria Topical Report Approved for Aurora Powerhouse in Idaho

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: Oklo) ("Oklo"), an advanced nuclear technology company, announced today that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the Principal Design Criteria (PDC) topical report for the Aurora powerhouse currently under construction in Idaho. The PDC topical report was approved on an accelerated review schedule, reflecting the regulator's efforts to modernize licensing pathways for advanced reactors while maintaining stringent safety standards.
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The approval clears the path for the report to be referenced in future applications and reduces the need to re-review established material. Oklo's PDC topical report establishes a regulatory framework that defines the fundamental safety, reliability, and performance requirements to guide future reactor licensing and design activities.
The PDC topical report was approved in less than half the traditional review timeline. Oklo also received notice of the report's acceptance in just 15 days compared to the typical 30- to 60-day period following submission to the regulator.
"This milestone reflects strong work by the Oklo team and timely engagement by the regulator," said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. "Performance-based licensing, clear criteria, and efficient reviews are important to advancing modern nuclear projects safely and responsibly."
The review of the topical report in the shortened timeframe aligns with the NRC's efforts to modernize its review process following executive orders issued in May 2025 to streamline licensing procedures. It also follows the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy Act, or ADVANCE Act, which calls for a more efficient path to deployment for advanced nuclear technology. These steps reflect a strong federal focus on innovation in the U.S. nuclear sector.
About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.
Forward-Looking Statements
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As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo's future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo's powerhouses, fuel fabrication and fuel recycling facilities, and radioisotope production activities; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels (including recycled fuels) at acceptable costs and under acceptable timelines; risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.
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