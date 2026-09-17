Ocumetics Provides Summary of Group One Patient Clinical Progress

(TheNewswire)
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Ocumetics is developing an accommodating intraocular lens designed to provide a more natural range of vision, potentially addressing an important limitation of conventional intraocular lens technology.
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Group One first-in-human patients have reached their important 12-month clinical follow-up milestone.
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Visual outcomes continued to improve through the 1, 3 and 6 month follow-up visits, supporting advancement of the Ocumetics Lens program.
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Patients have reported improved ability to read, watch TV, recognize family and participate in everyday activities - including one previously legally blind patient who achieved vision qualifying them to drive.
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The Group One first-in-human clinical study provided encouraging clinical evidence needed for future development and regulatory milestones.
Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - September 17, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is pleased to announce that its first-in-human Group One clinical patients have reached their 12-month follow-up milestone, marking an important point in the Company's clinical development program for its accommodating intraocular lens (the "Ocumetics Lens"). The 12-month follow-up results will be released shortly.
The Group One clinical program produced a progression of encouraging observations.
Early Vision Improvement to Real-World Benefits
Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics Technology Corp. states, "When you are developing a technology at this stage, every clinical milestone matters. But some milestones matter for reasons that go beyond the numbers."
Mr. Burns continued, "At one month, we saw evidence that patients were beginning to achieve meaningful functional vision. At three months, we saw that those early results were continuing to develop and that we were meeting important internal clinical benchmarks. At six months, we began hearing something that is particularly powerful: patients describing how their improved vision was changing the way they live their lives."
One Month - Meaningful Functional Vision
At approximately one month following surgery, all patients achieved distance vision of 20/40 or better. For patients who entered the study with significant visual impairment, this represented an important improvement in functional vision and provided an early indication that the Ocumetics Lens could be safely implanted and had the potential to deliver meaningful visual benefits.
Three Months - Continued Clinical Progress
At three months following surgery, Group One patient results met or exceeded the Company's predefined internal benchmarks for safety, lens delivery and foundational distance vision performance. The continued improvement observed in Group One patients supported the Company's decision to advance its clinical development program.
Six Months - Vision Translating into Quality of Life
At six months following surgery, Group One patients continued to demonstrate encouraging visual outcomes while the safety profile remained encouraging. Importantly, patients also began describing how improved vision was affecting their everyday lives, including the ability to read more easily, watch television, recognize family members, participate in everyday activities with greater visual independence, and in one case, achieve vision that qualified a previously legally blind patient to drive.
For Ocumetics, these experiences highlight the potential impact of its lens technology beyond an eye-chart measurement.
Twelve Months - Follow-Up Visits Represent an Important Next Milestone
Group One patients have now commenced their 12-month follow-up examinations. Longer-term follow-up is an important part of clinical development because it provides additional information regarding the durability of visual outcomes and the ongoing safety and performance of the Ocumetics Lens. Ocumetics looks forward to reporting appropriate clinical information as it becomes available.
The Company emphasizes that these are early first-in-human results. The data should not be interpreted as established proof of safety or efficacy. Additional patients, additional clinical data, longer-term follow-up and further clinical and regulatory evaluation will be required as the Company advances its clinical program.
"Our objective has never been simply to create another intraocular lens. We are pursuing a technology designed around a fundamentally different vision of what an intraocular lens could ultimately provide: a more natural range of vision and, potentially, greater visual freedom with no side effects," said Burns. "Our journey from one month, to three months, to six months has given our team, our clinical investigators and our shareholders an increasingly meaningful reason to believe in the potential of this technology."
The Company is now preparing to advance to the next group of patients. Unlike Group One, which focused solely on safety, the primary and secondary purposes of the Group Two surgeries are to study the safety, distance, and near vision performance of the Ocumetics Lens.
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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