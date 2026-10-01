OCEANIC UPGRADES TRADING TO OTCQX

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO,OTC:FEOVF) (OTCQX: FEOVF) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the trading symbol "FEOVF", effective today. Oceanic upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market. U.S investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (www.oceanicironore.com)
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Chris Batalha"
CEO and Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.
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