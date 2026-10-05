Renforth Intersects Broad Nickel-Cobalt and Zinc-Copper-Silver Mineralization in Victoria Undercut Drilling, Including 118.0 M of 0.081% Ni and 10.9 M of 0.544% Zn

Renforth Intersects Broad Nickel-Cobalt and Zinc-Copper-Silver Mineralization in Victoria Undercut Drilling, Including 118.0 M of 0.081% Ni and 10.9 M of 0.544% Zn

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
  

  • SUR-26-58: 118.0 m of 0.081% Ni and 62 ppm Co from 161.0 m, including 17.55 m of 0.255% Zn (with 7.90 m of 0.506% Zn); and 74.3 m of 0.092% Ni from 284.7 m, including 3.85 m of 0.167% Ni, 172 ppm Co and 0.55% Zn. The hole ended in nickel mineralization: 26.5 m of 0.088% Ni from 363.5 m to the end of the hole at 390.0 m. 

  • SUR-26-59: 44.0 m of 0.080% Ni and 0.116% Zn from 186.0 m, including 6.2 m of 0.433% Zn, 0.066% Cu and 0.55 g/t Ag. 

  • SUR-26-60: 10.9 m of 0.544% Zn, 0.079% Cu and 0.51 g/t Ag from 17.1 m; and 59.15 m of 0.086% Ni from 201.85 m, including 3.75 m of 0.183% Ni and 125 ppm Co. 

  

TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - October 5, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on drill results from its wholly owned Victoria polymetallic nickel deposit in Québec, where 3 drillholes (1,011 m total drilled length) were completed in July 2026 to test the down-dip continuity of mineralization beneath the open pit that constrains the September 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). All three holes intersected broad intervals of nickel-cobalt mineralization in the ultramafic host, as well as zones of zinc-copper-silver mineralization. SUR-26-58 ended in nickel mineralization at 390 m; the program was constrained by budgeted metres, and mineralization has not been closed off at depth. The results have been provided to P&E Mining Consultants Inc. as the holes were designed to confirm continuity within and immediately below the resource area and did so successfully.

"Victoria is a bulk-tonnage deposit, and we report the lower-grade intervals in full because they are part of that picture," said Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth. "The current Inferred Mineral Resource of 125 million tonnes has been defined over only about 12% of the roughly 20 km mineralized structure, so the real question for Victoria is how material at this scale can be processed. Initial testing at TOMRA, announced in October 2024, showed that Victoria's mineralization can be recognized and sorted from waste rock, which would allow lower-grade material to be upgraded before processing. Our March 2025 mineralogical work showed that nickel, copper and zinc can be liberated by flotation, and that part of the nickel is held in pyrrhotite. Our research collaboration with Queen's University and Dr. Fei Wang is evaluating heap leaching, a process intended for lower-grade material that may also recover that nickel. These holes confirm that mineralization continues below the resource pit and add to the data we need to define a processing route."*

*This quote contains forward-looking information regarding the potential application of ore sorting, flotation and heap leaching to Victoria mineralization; see Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below.

 

Table 1 – Significant intervals, 2026 Victoria drilling

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Ni %

Cu %

Co ppm

Zn %

Ag g/t

SUR-26-58

161.00

279.00

118.00

0.081

0.015

62

0.070

0.22

incl.

161.00

171.50

10.50

0.090

0.020

71

0.074

0.24

incl.

164.00

166.10

2.10

0.151

0.023

105

0.017

0.34

incl.

183.40

200.95

17.55

0.078

0.032

73

0.255

0.33

incl.

183.40

191.05

7.65

0.151

0.017

101

0.010

0.22

incl.

183.40

185.65

2.25

0.186

0.020

115

0.003

0.30

incl.

190.35

198.25

7.90

0.033

0.054

66

0.506

0.50

incl.

191.05

200.95

9.90

0.021

0.043

52

0.444

0.42

incl.

204.60

213.30

8.70

0.118

0.006

79

0.009

0.07

incl.

228.00

255.50

27.50

0.083

0.026

69

0.101

0.47

incl.

247.20

253.05

5.85

0.051

0.090

87

0.450

0.57

incl.

247.20

252.35

5.15

0.037

0.095

81

0.510

0.58

incl.

248.70

250.90

2.20

0.039

0.158

102

0.662

0.85

SUR-26-58

284.70

359.00

74.30

0.092

0.013

70

0.041

0.11

incl.

301.00

332.00

31.00

0.116

0.026

90

0.094

0.24

incl.

308.70

317.50

8.80

0.133

0.065

135

0.325

0.49

incl.

313.65

317.50

3.85

0.167

0.069

172

0.550

0.55

SUR-26-58

363.50

390.00

26.50

0.088

0.004

61

0.002

0.03

incl.

374.00

378.50

4.50

0.101

0.003

64

0.002

0.02

SUR-26-59

163.00

170.45

7.45

0.016

0.035

43

0.160

0.32

incl.

165.00

167.00

2.00

0.022

0.054

62

0.334

0.42

SUR-26-59

186.00

230.00

44.00

0.080

0.020

68

0.116

0.21

incl.

186.00

212.00

26.00

0.096

0.020

74

0.106

0.19

incl.

186.00

192.20

6.20

0.089

0.066

109

0.433

0.55

incl.

186.00

191.20

5.20

0.063

0.067

96

0.510

0.55

incl.

215.50

220.75

5.25

0.067

0.014

66

0.073

0.23

incl.

222.55

230.00

7.45

0.055

0.034

66

0.261

0.31

incl.

222.55

225.25

2.70

0.121

0.032

101

0.163

0.33

SUR-26-59

235.10

276.95

41.85

0.091

0.006

60

0.010

0.09

incl.

257.50

276.25

18.75

0.102

0.005

66

0.003

0.12

SUR-26-59

283.30

316.75

33.45

0.079

0.014

58

0.029

0.13

incl.

283.30

288.00

4.70

0.094

0.059

88

0.197

0.55

incl.

283.30

285.80

2.50

0.082

0.104

105

0.368

0.97

incl.

292.50

295.50

3.00

0.095

0.007

61

0.002

0.02

incl.

298.50

301.50

3.00

0.094

0.008

70

0.003

0.03

SUR-26-59

320.20

326.15

5.95

0.058

0.013

37

0.002

0.13

SUR-26-59

332.00

359.00

27.00

0.077

0.005

54

0.002

0.04

SUR-26-60

17.10

28.00

10.90

0.056

0.079

102

0.544

0.51

incl.

17.10

22.80

5.70

0.045

0.095

107

0.731

0.48

incl.

25.50

28.00

2.50

0.034

0.090

110

0.682

0.72

SUR-26-60

31.60

102.60

71.00

0.083

0.009

59

0.028

0.10

incl.

34.70

57.55

22.85

0.093

0.016

69

0.053

0.18

incl.

61.50

66.00

4.50

0.104

0.006

71

0.002

0.07

incl.

75.50

80.00

4.50

0.095

0.007

61

0.002

0.04

incl.

93.00

100.50

7.50

0.096

0.009

62

0.003

0.06

SUR-26-60

107.00

118.45

11.45

0.074

0.005

51

0.002

0.03

SUR-26-60

141.35

154.50

13.15

0.089

0.007

59

0.003

0.12

SUR-26-60

157.85

197.90

40.05

0.076

0.005

53

0.004

0.02

SUR-26-60

201.85

261.00

59.15

0.086

0.007

57

0.010

0.10

incl.

201.85

210.10

8.25

0.130

0.019

88

0.057

0.15

incl.

201.85

206.00

4.15

0.179

0.033

131

0.112

0.24

incl.

202.25

206.00

3.75

0.183

0.031

125

0.007

0.19

incl.

228.50

231.50

3.00

0.103

0.006

62

0.002

0.02

  • Intervals are length-weighted averages of individual assays; blanks, standards and duplicates excluded.  

  • Lengths are downhole core lengths; true widths are not known.  

  • Envelopes were selected using a nickel-equivalent ("NiEq") threshold of 0.08% with a maximum of 3 m of consecutive internal dilution and a minimum length of 5 m; "incl." intervals use 0.12% NiEq (≤3 m dilution) and 0.20% NiEq, 0.15% Ni, 0.3% Zn or 0.1% Cu (≤2 m dilution).  

  • NiEq was used for interval selection only and is not reported; it uses metal prices as of October 2, 2026 – LME cash settlement US$15,435/t Ni, US$14,355/t Cu and US$3,798/t Zn; LME Cobalt (Fastmarkets MB) US$49,604/t Co; and COMEX silver US$61.33/oz Ag – and assumes 100% recovery of all metals, for which no metallurgical testwork exists. NiEq % = Ni % + 0.930 × Cu % + 3.214 × Co % + 0.246 × Zn % + 0.0128 × Ag g/t. It differs from the NiEq used in the MRE, which used different metal prices and recoveries of 75% for Ni and 50% for Cu, Zn, Co and Ag, and was based on drill assays by sodium peroxide fusion (2020–2021 holes), a total digestion that includes metal held in silicate minerals, as well as by aqua regia (2022–2023 holes). The 2026 assays are by aqua regia, a partial digestion. 

  • Complete assay data for the 2026 holes, and the calculation of every interval in Table 1, are available to registered users at https://docsend.com/view/s/xkau3ui4bs6bqazk 

  

SUR-26-58 and SUR-26-59 Cross Section (Section 696,600E)


Click Image To View Full Size

 

SUR-26-60 Cross Section (Section 697,300E).


Click Image To View Full Size

   

SAMPLE AND QA/QC PROTOCOLS

Samples were selected from drilled core during logging, split, bagged and tagged in the field. The samples were delivered to the facilities of ALS Canada Ltd. in Val-d'Or, Québec, and assayed using ME-MS41 ultra-trace aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS finish. Aqua regia is a partial digestion; nickel and other elements hosted in silicate minerals may be under-reported relative to a total (fusion) digestion.

Renforth inserts its own QA/QC samples into the sample stream during core logging and splitting, at a rate of 8 QA/QC samples for every 50 samples. Each set of 8 consists of 2 blanks (Appalache Valley Pierre Decorative Stone), 2 standards (CDN Resource Laboratories CDN-ME-1309), 2 duplicates (each a duplicate of the preceding sample) and 2 quarter cuts (the core is cut in half, one half is cut in half again, and each resulting quarter forms a sample).

Laboratory QA/QC protocols vary from lab to lab. For the Victoria results in this press release, the laboratory inserted 4 to 8 standards, 2 to 5 blanks and 2 to 5 duplicates per batch into its processing stream.

As the assay values for the blanks and standards are known and the duplicates should be similar to each other, the QA/QC results were reviewed by the Qualified Person and found to be acceptable.

  

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton, P. Geo. OGQ, an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

The Victoria Mineral Resource Estimate (P&E Mining Consultants Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report No. 482, effective September 26, 2025) comprises an Inferred Mineral Resource of 125 Mt at 0.15% NiEq. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The September 26, 2025, MRE is the current MRE for Victoria.

 

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold and critical minerals resource company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec to the point where Renforth can monetize Parbec in order to develop Renforth's Victoria nickel focussed bulk tonnage polymetallic deposit. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. Renforth's Victoria Ni/Cu/Co/Zn polymetallic deposit is also contiguous to Canadian Malartic, with a resource declared over only 12% of the ~20km length of the mineralized structure, forming part of a wholly owned district scale property with several mineralized occurrences. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, the potential application of ore sorting, flotation and heap leaching to Victoria material, the definition of a processing route, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.

nicole@renforthresources.com

(416)818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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