Quarterly Activities Report for the Period ended 30 June 2024
Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) (“Ora” or the “Company”), a Western Australian gold explorer, is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with an exploration and operations overview to accompany the Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”).
HIGHLIGHTS
Westgold Strategic Alliance
- Ora entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX:WGXRF) in relation to a:
- Strategic Alliance with the primary aim of advancing the development of Ora’s Crown Prince deposit into production; and
- Strategic Placement of $6.0m at $0.0045 per share, equivalent to a fully diluted 15.0% pro forma shareholding in Ora
- As part of the Strategic Alliance, Ora and Westgold to separately agree the terms of an ore purchase agreement
- Ora’s Crown Prince deposit hosts a Mineral Resource of 240koz at 4.1g/t Au1and is located approximately 33 km via road from Westgold’s Bluebird Mill
- Technical work streams for Mining Approval Submissions to DEMIRS are well advanced
Crown Prince Prospect
- High grade results returned from RC drilling of strike extensions to the South-Eastern Zone in OGGRC710 (6m @ 28.80 g/t Au from 163m).
- Diamond geotechnical holes assessing Crown Prince planned open pit are underway.
- Three long lines of SRC sterilisation holes have been drilled on the eastern most part of the mining lease (M51/886) to test for mineralisation ahead of waste rock dump design.
Regional Exploration and Project Pipeline
- Encouraging early drill results have been received from regional prospects Battery and Crescent
- Deeper RC drilling planned at both prospects
Corporate
- Ora finished the June quarter with $7 million cash and is well funded to pursue its technical programs for completion of Crown Prince mining proposal submissions which are expected to be made mid to late H2 of 2024.
During the Quarter, Ora reported exploration results from RC drilling at the Crown Prince Prospect (M51/886) part of Ora’s Garden Gully Gold Project (Figure 1). Crown Prince continues to be a focus as it is: a key growth target for additional gold resources; and is approaching development. The prospect comprises the Main Zone and Southeastern Zone both of which continue to return high grade results.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ora Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is pleased to release its quarterly report for the period ending on June 30, 2024.
- Corporate
- Partial sale of Tolu investment and Entitlement Issue raises funds to progress exploration
- Projects
- Yalgoo
- Expanded drill program (5,000m RC) at Remorse fully permitted
- Extensional geochemistry sampling at Remorse completed
- FiveWheels
- Heritage and collaborative exploration plan completed
- EIS grant to contribute 50% of geophysical survey
- Yalgoo
Projects
Figure 01: TEM Projects and Commercial Interests
Yalgoo
Tempest’s flagship project is the Company’s holding in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Totalling more
than 1,000km2 and located near high profile neighbours including: 29 Metals Ltd (ASX:29M) - Golden Grove
Copper, Zinc, Gold, Silver Mine; Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) - Yalgoo Gold Project; Silverlake (ASX:SLK) -
Deflector and Rothsay Gold Mines, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Gold, EMU NL (ASX:EMU) - Gnows Nest
Gold Project; Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) - Mt Mulgine Project; Fenix (ASX:FEX) - Iron Ore Operations, and
Karara and Sino Iron ore operations and more.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Pearl Copper Project Arizona, USA
- Option to Acquire up to 100%, with Project in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction and in the heart of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Belt
- Adjacent to the giant San Manuel-Kalamazoo porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits
- The Ford and Pearl historic mining centres present immediate exploration targets with widespread surface alteration and high-grade rock chip samples including 7.4% Cu, 0.43% Mo, 19.9% Pb, 4.9% Zn, 360 g/t Ag
- Project due diligence is underway with Golden Mile’s management team recently completing a site visit and field assessment of the Pearl Project
Quicksilver Nickel-Cobalt Project, WA
- Completion of the Stage 3 Metallurgical Testwork Programme
- Development of an initial process beneficiation flowsheet concept which includes crushing, scrubbing, screening, regrinding, magnetic and gravity separation process
- Stage 3 testwork has demonstrated potential for the flowsheet to target a 75% nickel recovery within four concentrates
- Gold grades of 0.1 to 2.3 g/t returned in gravity concentrates
Project Assessments and Field Evaluations
- Project reviews, including field evaluation and sampling programmes completed at Yarrambee, Yuinmery, and Murchison Projects
- Project review completed at Marble Bar Project, with the execution and completion of a 120- sample stream-sediment geochemical programme
Corporate
- Appointment of Non-Executive Director Mr Michele Alessandro Bina, as the nominee of Gage Resources Development Pty Ltd
- $358,825 AUD received from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for its 2023 AusIndustry Research and Development Tax Incentive in relation to activities at the Quicksilver Project
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to release its Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2024
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended on June 30, 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1).
- Merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX: GSR) completed on 18 June 2024 with assets of 1.8 million ounces of gold resources with an extensive 939 km2 land holding and exposure to multi-commodity assets in the eastern goldfields of WA 1, 2
- Integration of assets and dual track strategy implementation underway to bring in short term cashflow via a pipeline of development ready production assets through a contract mining / JV and toll milling scenario, in parallel with working on the larger cornerstone assets of Boorara and Burbanks which have a combined resource inventory of 894 koz at 1.7 g/t Au with potential to support a profitable long-life operation 1, 2
- Binding Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd to treat 1.24Mt of Boorara ore at the 3.8Mtpa Paddington Mill, located ~56km by road from Boorara 3
- Binding Toll Milling Agreement (TMA) executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore at the Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie 4
- Cannon dewatering continued, all tenders received from underground mining contractors and project being reviewed and reranked with other study work
- Prefeasibility work continued at the Pennys Find underground project, Ore Reserve studies initiated for Boorara and Kalpini open pits, and initial optimisation work on Phillips Find undertaken, with all projects showing strong cashflows at current gold prices
- Listed investment of 948,448 shares in Vox Royalty Corp. sold for A$2.93 million in cash5
- Cash at bank of A$4.5 million and listed investments totalling A$6.0 million
SEPTEMBER QUARTER ACTIVITIES 1
- Award contracts, employ management and technical team, and commence open pit mining at the Boorara Gold Project
- Review Cannon and continue study work on Kalpini, Pennys Find and progress Phillips Find to develop a high-level sequence of near to medium term gold production
- Allocate ore from Cannon or another project to fulfill the 200 kt TMA at Greenfields
- Commence review of Burbanks open pit and underground opportunities
- Commence review of drilling targets, programmes and budgets with impending cashflow from operations for new discovery and resource replenishment from mining depletion
A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 939 km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX: RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland (Figure 6).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Andy Schectman: End of Dollar Supremacy — Gold, the Unit and Project mBridge
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shared his thoughts on de-dollarization, going into detail about Project mBridge, a cross-border payment system developed in part by the Bank of International Settlements.
He explained that Project mBridge is not compatible with the US dollar and has no interaction with SWIFT, the main system used for international payments and transactions. Various Russian banks were banned from SWIFT after the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting concerns about the weaponization of the US dollar.
Schectman also spoke about how Project mBridge relates to the Unit, which he said is a BRICS settlement currency.
"(New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff) came out and publicly said that there has been an agreement in principle to use a new settlement currency called the Unit, which will be backed 40 percent by gold and 60 percent by the local currencies in the BRICS union — the BRICS+ countries. That gold will be in the form of kilo bars and will be deliverable or redeemable for those entities," he told the Investing News Network.
Continuing, Schectman highlighted what he believes is a key feature of the Unit.
"The basket of gold and the basket of currencies will be minted in the member countries ... it will be put into an escrow account, taken off the ledger so to speak — off of their balance sheet and put onto the mBridge ledger, and held in an escrow account in their own borders. It doesn't need to be sent to a central authority," he said.
When asked how gold might perform as these initiatives advance, Schectman was candid.
"I think gold goes higher than anyone ever thinks possible," he said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium. "I think it never comes back down, because it's pegged to a new system. How high that is, I have no idea. But ... much higher than people think possible would be my truthful answer."
Watch the interview above for more on what Schectman sees coming in 2024 and beyond, as well as how to position.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
