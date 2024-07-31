Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Ora Gold Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period ended 30 June 2024

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) (“Ora” or the “Company”), a Western Australian gold explorer, is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with an exploration and operations overview to accompany the Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”).

HIGHLIGHTS

Westgold Strategic Alliance

  • Ora entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX:WGXRF) in relation to a:
    • Strategic Alliance with the primary aim of advancing the development of Ora’s Crown Prince deposit into production; and
    • Strategic Placement of $6.0m at $0.0045 per share, equivalent to a fully diluted 15.0% pro forma shareholding in Ora
  • As part of the Strategic Alliance, Ora and Westgold to separately agree the terms of an ore purchase agreement
    • Ora’s Crown Prince deposit hosts a Mineral Resource of 240koz at 4.1g/t Au1and is located approximately 33 km via road from Westgold’s Bluebird Mill
    • Technical work streams for Mining Approval Submissions to DEMIRS are well advanced

Crown Prince Prospect

  • High grade results returned from RC drilling of strike extensions to the South-Eastern Zone in OGGRC710 (6m @ 28.80 g/t Au from 163m).
  • Diamond geotechnical holes assessing Crown Prince planned open pit are underway.
  • Three long lines of SRC sterilisation holes have been drilled on the eastern most part of the mining lease (M51/886) to test for mineralisation ahead of waste rock dump design.

Regional Exploration and Project Pipeline

  • Encouraging early drill results have been received from regional prospects Battery and Crescent
  • Deeper RC drilling planned at both prospects

Corporate

  • Ora finished the June quarter with $7 million cash and is well funded to pursue its technical programs for completion of Crown Prince mining proposal submissions which are expected to be made mid to late H2 of 2024.

During the Quarter, Ora reported exploration results from RC drilling at the Crown Prince Prospect (M51/886) part of Ora’s Garden Gully Gold Project (Figure 1). Crown Prince continues to be a focus as it is: a key growth target for additional gold resources; and is approaching development. The prospect comprises the Main Zone and Southeastern Zone both of which continue to return high grade results.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ora Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aougold stocksgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
OAU:AU
Ora Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Ora Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024

Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is pleased to release its quarterly report for the period ending on June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88, “Golden Mile” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to release its Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended on June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Andy Schectman, gold bars.

Andy Schectman: End of Dollar Supremacy — Gold, the Unit and Project mBridge

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shared his thoughts on de-dollarization, going into detail about Project mBridge, a cross-border payment system developed in part by the Bank of International Settlements.

He explained that Project mBridge is not compatible with the US dollar and has no interaction with SWIFT, the main system used for international payments and transactions. Various Russian banks were banned from SWIFT after the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting concerns about the weaponization of the US dollar.

Schectman also spoke about how Project mBridge relates to the Unit, which he said is a BRICS settlement currency.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Ora Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Ora Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Carbonxt Appendix C

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024

Carbonxt Group Limited – June 2024 Quarterly Update

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Agriculture Investing

Quarterly Results Presentation

Rare Earth Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Uranium Investing

Positive Start to Dilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Lithium Investing

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

×