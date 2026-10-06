NYSE Texas Delivers White Paper to Highlight its Mission: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 6th

  • NYSE Texas has released a white paper titled, 'NYSE Texas and the Reshaping of U.S. Capital Markets.'
    • It dives into what the establishment of 'Y'all Street' means for issuers, exchanges, and the future of listing platforms.
    • Texas is home to 235 NYSE-listed companies worth a combined $4.8 trillion, with 130 issuers dual listed on NYSE Texas.
    • NYSE Texas President Bryan Daniel will join NYSE Live to discuss the white paper and the benefits the exchange offers issuers and market participants.

For more information on 'NYSE Texas and the Reshaping of U.S. Capital Markets,' click here: https://www.nyse.com/markets/nyse-texas

  • FIRY Sells Exit Games Stake for $55 Million in cash.
    • The sale represents a fully realized cash return of approximately 1.1x FIRY's original investment.
    • FIRY acquired its minority stake in Exit Games for a purchase price of $50 million in July 2021 under an agreement entered by the Company under its former name, Skillz Inc.
    • FIRY Founder + CEO Andrew Paradise will join Taking Stock to discuss the sale and next steps for the company.
  • The S&P 500 enters today's session within striking distance of a fresh record.
    • The large-cap index is coming off gains of 0.66% during Monday's session.
    • Tech drove Monday's gains, with the Global X NYSE 100 ETF picking up about 1% to begin the week.
    • The Federal Reserve will deliver Minutes from its September meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Opening Bell
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) rings in the 48th Annual Empire State Building Observation Deck Run-Up

Closing Bell
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) celebrates its 60th anniversary of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Sony Group Corporation at NYSE on October 5

NYSE Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-texas-delivers-white-paper-to-highlight-its-mission-nyse-content-update-302899792.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/06/c1242.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Trek South Moves Closer to the Porphyry Root as Phase 1 Drilling Sharpens the Target Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company"). In advance of the receipt of laboratory assays expected later this month and next, Oreterra's... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Wraps up Phase 1 Drilling at Trek South with Visible Copper Minerals and Broad Intercepts of Porphyry-Style Alteration Above Postulated Intrusion; Planning for 2027 Phase 2 Underway, Assays Pending

Oreterra Wraps up Phase 1 Drilling at Trek South with Visible Copper Minerals and Broad Intercepts of Porphyry-Style Alteration Above Postulated Intrusion; Planning for 2027 Phase 2 Underway, Assays Pending

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Phase 1, first-ever drill program at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, strategically located in B.C.'s Golden Triangle adjacent to the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant expansion in the size of the Kinkaid, Nevada porphyry copper-gold-silver project, located east of Hawthorne in Nevada's Walker Lane belt, as a... Keep Reading...
Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Highlights Seven new exploration targets identified across the Getty Project, expanding the exploration pipeline beyond Getty North and Getty South resource targets New 1,805 hectare mineral claim further expands the Company's land position Multiple targets considered drill-ready for the planned... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of strong porphyry-style alteration (epidote, garnet) with local bornite, chalcopyrite and magnetite mineralization in hole TS26-06 at the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

GLP-1 Weight-Loss/Diabetes Industries Continue Transition to Oral Medications

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

copper investing

KGHM, South32 Launch US$725 Million Chile Copper Expansion

QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery

energy investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario

precious metals investing

Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Australian Mine Operators and Innovators Seize Global Opportunities as MajorInternational Mining Event Heads to Sydney