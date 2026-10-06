NYSE Texas Delivers White Paper to Highlight its Mission: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 6th
- NYSE Texas has released a white paper titled, 'NYSE Texas and the Reshaping of U.S. Capital Markets.'
- It dives into what the establishment of 'Y'all Street' means for issuers, exchanges, and the future of listing platforms.
- Texas is home to 235 NYSE-listed companies worth a combined $4.8 trillion, with 130 issuers dual listed on NYSE Texas.
- NYSE Texas President Bryan Daniel will join NYSE Live to discuss the white paper and the benefits the exchange offers issuers and market participants.
For more information on 'NYSE Texas and the Reshaping of U.S. Capital Markets,' click here: https://www.nyse.com/markets/nyse-texas
- FIRY Sells Exit Games Stake for $55 Million in cash.
- The sale represents a fully realized cash return of approximately 1.1x FIRY's original investment.
- FIRY acquired its minority stake in Exit Games for a purchase price of $50 million in July 2021 under an agreement entered by the Company under its former name, Skillz Inc.
- FIRY Founder + CEO Andrew Paradise will join Taking Stock to discuss the sale and next steps for the company.
- The S&P 500 enters today's session within striking distance of a fresh record.
- The large-cap index is coming off gains of 0.66% during Monday's session.
- Tech drove Monday's gains, with the Global X NYSE 100 ETF picking up about 1% to begin the week.
- The Federal Reserve will deliver Minutes from its September meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Opening Bell
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) rings in the 48th Annual Empire State Building Observation Deck Run-Up
Closing Bell
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) celebrates its 60th anniversary of founding
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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