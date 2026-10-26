NYSE Publishes 'The Busiest Room on Wall Street': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 26th

  • New whitepaper reveals how the last trading floor in U.S. equities keeps its winning flow
    • Orders submitted through Floor brokers now make up more than half of the NYSE Closing Auction, the single largest and most important liquidity event in U.S. equities trading.
    • About $44 billion trades daily.
    • The Floor is a working part of the NYSE market model, running on the same Pillar platform as the electronic NYSE order book.
  • NYSE hosts the 'CMO and CFO Summit' by Brand Innovators
    • In the NYSE boardroom, senior marketing and business executives will explore the role of the modern marketer.
    • NYSE leadership will be represented alongside NYSE-listed companies like General Motors Company, SharkNinja, and Unilever.
    • Kristen Scholer, NYSE Lead Content Creator, will moderate a panel on how the exchange leads brands in a market that's round-the-clock.
  • Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan speaks about its purchase of Varonis Systems
    • On October 15, cybersecurity company Proofpoint announced that it will acquire data and AI security leader Varonis in an all-cash deal valued at about $6.3 billion.
    • Dhawan will join Kristen Scholer for an interview covering the significance of this moment for Proofpoint. 

Opening Bell
Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) celebrates 10 years as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project at NYSE Oct. 23

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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