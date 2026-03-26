NYSE Lists Global X NYSE® 100 ETF, Expanding Access to Tech-Enabled Growth Companies

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced it listed the Global X NYSE® 100 ETF (NYSX), allowing investors to participate in the performance of the NYSE 100 Index.

The NYSE 100 Index (NYSE100) is a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted equity benchmark designed to track the performance of U.S listed, actively traded securities of 100 highly capitalized technology and tech-enabled growth companies spanning multiple sectors.

"A technology focused ETF with exposure across multiple sectors gives investors a way to participate in a more complete view of the innovation driving the American economy," said Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group. "We're pleased to work with Global X as it introduces a new, inclusive ETF that seeks to truly track the performance that investors seek from actively traded and growth-focused tech companies."

As of March 23, 2026 and based on hypothetical, backtested levels prior to the index launch date of November 18, 2025, the NYSE 100 Index has risen 27.65% over the trailing year and delivered annualized growth of 30.15% over the trailing 3-year period, 15.06% over the trailing 5-year period, and 22.13% over the trailing 10-year period, all on a gross total return basis. Prior index performance is not indicative of future index performance.

The NYSE 100 is administered by ICE Data Indices, LLC and was developed with input from asset management firm Global X, part of Mirae Asset Global Investments.

"At Global X, we're always looking for ways to capture market exposure and innovation," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X. "The NYSE® 100 ETF focuses on exposure to core innovation, and it's designed to capture the companies genuinely reshaping the economy across sectors."

The NYSE 100 Index is part of the NYSE family of equity indices administered by ICE Data Indices, LLC. With over $2 trillion in assets under management benchmarked to ICE indices, ICE has deep expertise in administering and publishing indices that are used throughout global markets. Its broad offering includes more than 7,500 fixed income, equity, currency, commodity, and mortgage indices that are trusted by market participants around the world and backed by a nearly 60-year track record.

For more information about the NYSE 100 Index / ICE Data Indices, please visit ICE's Index Solutions .

For more information about the Global X NYSE 100 ETF, please visit www.globalxetfs.com .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

ICE Data Indices, LLC does not sponsor or endorse any financial product and makes no representation regarding the advisability or suitability of investing in any financial product.

Category: New York Stock Exchange

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

NYSE Media Contact :
Kearney Ferguson
kearney.ferguson@nyse.com
media@ice.com
+1 (212) 656-2369

ICE Investor Contact :
Steve Eagerton
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com
+1 (904) 571-0530

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