NYSE Launches NYSE Texas Advisory Board to Shape Future Expansion in the State

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of the NYSE Texas Advisory Board to support its mission to provide public companies with a listing and trading venue centered within the vibrant economy of the southwestern U.S.

Founding members include Amanda Brock, Co-CEO of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI), Scott Mueller, Managing Director of the Southwestern region at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Edward Crawford, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coltala Holdings.

"Establishing the NYSE Texas Advisory Board on the one‑year anniversary of the announcement of NYSE Texas underscores the momentum and meaningful progress we've achieved in only twelve months," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "With more than 100 dual-listings to date, and growing, we look forward to continuing to offer the highest level of support to our issuers in the state of Texas and beyond."

"We're excited to accelerate the growth of NYSE Texas and to strengthen our connection to the companies we serve in the region," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas. "This group of founding members is the perfect team to help guide our efforts moving forward, and I look forward to working closely with them as NYSE Texas continues to expand."

NYSE Texas reached the milestone of 100 dual-listings in December 2025, signifying NYSE Texas as the leading exchange in the state.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

ICE Media Contact:
Rebecca Mitchell
media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Eagerton
Steve.eagerton@ice.com
+1 (904) 854-3683
investors@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

intercontinental-exchangeicenyse-icefintech-investing
ICE
