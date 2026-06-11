NYSE Content Update: Visa Announces Payments Partnership with OpenAI

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 11th

  • Wall Street digests inflation data for a second-straight day after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May Producer Price Index.
  • WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) will ring the bell to celebrate its IPO on the NYSE after its shares
  • During Visa Payments Forum 2026, the payments giant on Wednesday, June 10, announced a next generation commerce partnership with OpenAI.
    • Partnership will enable ChatGPT users to make purchases using Visa's technology
    • Visa (NYSE: V) unveiled new stable coin initiatives, building on its existing network of more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs.

Opening Bell
WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) celebrates their 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Coeur Mining rang the bell on June 10

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-visa-announces-payments-partnership-with-openai-302798075.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/11/c8513.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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