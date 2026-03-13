NYSE Content Update: Two-time Olympic Champions Have a Bell Moment on the Trading Floor

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastornardi delivers the pre-market update on March 13th

  • U.S. stock market indices are on track for weekly losses as ICE Brent Crude oil, the international benchmark, rises amid the conflict in Iran.
  • On NYSE Live, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company Co-Founder and CIO Sean Bill will share how his company is working to maximize bitcoin's value.
  • Rugby will meet the NYSE as the ramp‑up begins for HSBC SVNS New York, with interviews from rugby executive Alan Gilpin and retired player Naya Tapper.
  • U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates enjoy a NYSE Bell Moment after taking home gold and silver at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Opening Bell
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott opens US Markets

Closing Bell
EltaMD Skin Care, a Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) brand, in recognition of the 3rd Annual National Dermatologist Day

Click to relive Olympic Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates visit: youtube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-two-time-olympic-champions-have-a-bell-moment-on-the-trading-floor-302713382.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ICE
