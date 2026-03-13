NYSE Content Update: Two-time Olympic Champions Have a Bell Moment on the Trading Floor

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
Ashley Mastornardi delivers the pre-market update on March 13th
- U.S. stock market indices are on track for weekly losses as ICE Brent Crude oil, the international benchmark, rises amid the conflict in Iran.
- On NYSE Live, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company Co-Founder and CIO Sean Bill will share how his company is working to maximize bitcoin's value.
- Rugby will meet the NYSE as the ramp‑up begins for HSBC SVNS New York, with interviews from rugby executive Alan Gilpin and retired player Naya Tapper.
- U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates enjoy a NYSE Bell Moment after taking home gold and silver at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.
Opening Bell
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott opens US Markets
Closing Bell
EltaMD Skin Care, a Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) brand, in recognition of the 3rd Annual National Dermatologist Day
