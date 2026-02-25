NYSE Content Update: Two MSCI Indexes to Begin Trading on NYSE Arca Options

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 25th

  • Equities are higher Wednesday morning as Nvidia prepares to release its fourth quarter earnings after market close.
  • MSCI Emerging Markets Index Options and MSCI EAFE Index Options are set to begin trading on NYSE Arca Options today under the ticker symbols MXEF and MXEA
  • Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) CEO Rick McConnell will join NYSE Live today to announce the recent milestone of surpassing $1 billion in lifetime AWS Sales.
  • AI-enabled design leader Canva announced the acquisition of MangoAI and Cavalry to expand its professional creative suite and AI capabilities.

Opening Bell
Americares highlights the importance of increasing access to healthcare

Closing Bell
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) marks its annual meeting of top 100 global leaders

