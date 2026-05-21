NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Pops by 13% in First Day of Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 21st

  • Investors digest Q1 earnings from Nvidia, which topped analyst estimates and included an $80 billion share repurchase program.  
  • Shares of Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) popped by nearly 13% during its trading debut on the NYSE yesterday.
  • On Location President Paul Caine will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) subsidiary is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at the upcoming World Cup.

Opening Bell
Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Closing Bell
BNY (NYSE: BNY) celebrates America250

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/21/c3731.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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