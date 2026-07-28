Steadright Closes Fully Subscribed Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement, Grants Options

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July 28, 2026
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM) (“ Steadright ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering of Quebec flow-through units for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the “ QCFT Unit Offering ).
Under the QCFT Unit Offering, the Company issued 2,666,666 Quebec flow-through units (“ QCFT Units ”) at a price of $0.15 per QCFT Unit. Each QCFT Unit consists of one (1) common share qualifying as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one half of one (1/2) additional common share purchase warrant (a “ QCFT Warrant ”). Each whole QCFT Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date.
The net proceeds from the QCFT Unit Offering will be used to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).
In consideration for their services, certain finders received a cash commission equal to 8.0% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the QCFT Unit Offering (the “ Commission ”). The Commission paid equalled $27,600.00. Certain finders were also entitled to a broker warrant commission equal to 8.0% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the QCFT Unit Offering (the “ Broker Warrants ”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the QCFT Unit Offering closing date. 184,000 Broker Warrants were issued. The Commission and Broker Warrants are paid in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and relevant Canadian securities laws.
All securities issued in connection with the QCFT Unit Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Further to SCM’s press release of July 20, 2026, the Company will no longer be offering it’s proposed national flow-through private placement for gross proceeds up to $200,000. As such, there are no financings now open.
Options Granted
Steadright announces that the Board of Directors has approved 500,000 options to certain consultants of the Company and granted under the Company’s 2022 Option Policy Plan, as amended and approved at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The Options strike price is 25 cents. The expiry date is for 5 Years from date of granting and under the terms of the Corporate Option Plan the Options are set to expire on July 28 th , 2031.
ABOUT STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright has also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca enquiries@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
www.steadright.ca : Website and Deck
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and size of the QCFT Unit Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the potential payment of finder's fees, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the Company's business plans and exploration objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the QCFT Unit Offering may not be completed or may not be completed on the terms described herein; the use of proceeds may differ from management’s current expectations; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be received in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to the junior mining and exploration industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices; access to financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; and changes in laws and regulations. Although Steadright has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and is provided as of the date of this news release. Steadright does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States
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