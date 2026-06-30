NYSE Content Update: Klaviyo Launches AI Agents to Elevate Consumer Brands

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 30th

  • The major averages look to build on gains after the Dow closed above 52,000 for the first time.
    • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Alphabet gained 4.8% in its first day of trade on the Dow.
  • Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) unveils a pair of AI agents that will work together to boost revenue for consumer brands.
    • The company's AI marketing agent, Composer, moves to public beta while customer agent receives series of advancements.
    • CMO Jamie Domenici will join NYSE Live to explain how this is designed to change the future of customer experiences.
  • The Zerohash Onchain Brokerage Summit takes place at the NYSE today, bringing together leaders to discuss the future of digital assets and tokenization.

Opening Bell
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) highlights their ongoing commitment to championing inclusion and belonging

Closing Bell
Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum celebrates its 50th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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