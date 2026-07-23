NYSE Content Update: Fourth Annual AI x Bio Summit to Commence at the NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 23rd

  • Traders are reacting to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is trading at $99 a barrel.
  • Arkaea Media Group CEO Mo Islam and Decoding Bio Co-Founder Amee Kapadia will join NYSE Live to set the scene for today's AI x Bio Summit.
  • Similarweb's Scott Trabucco will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company incorporates data to track signals before and during earnings season.
    • Research uncovers clues tied to online consumer behavior and digital traffic trends.
    • The company's pre-earnings webinar earlier this month focused on what is considered 36 of the most-watched companies.

Opening Bell
Arkaea Media and Decoding Bio celebrate the 4th Annual AI x Bio Summit

Closing Bell
ProShares highlights IQMMM, ProShares Genius Money Market ETF

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

CNBC President KC Sullivan at the NYSE on July 22

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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