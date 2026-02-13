NYSE Content Update: BlackRock Rings Opening Bell to Honor Black History Month

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 13th
- Markets are slipping Friday morning following the release of the delayed January CPI Report, with economists anticipating inflation grew by 2.5% year-over-year and 0.3% month-over-month.
- Tune into NYSE Live as John Foraker, Co-Founder and CEO of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM), sat down with Kristen Scholer to discuss the big opportunities the company sees following its IPO last week.
- Former CFTC Acting Chair and Moonpay Executive Caroline Pham will join NYSE Live to share more on the firm's partnership with Deel to expand stablecoin salary payouts.
- The NYSE is celebrating Lunar New Year, decorating the façade and trading floor to mark the Year of the Horse.
Opening Bell
BlackRock's (NYSE: BLK) Black Professional & Allies Network celebrates U.S. Black History Month
Closing Bell
Iris Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: IRAB U) rings the NYSE Closing Bell
