Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Nevada Gold-Silver Assets Toward Potential Production

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Nevada Gold-Silver Assets Toward Potential Production

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing a past-producing, open-pit heap leach gold-silver story in Nevada's Walker Lane with nearly 2 million ounces of gold equivalent already outlined. With drilling at West Santa Fe, ongoing permitting, and metallurgical work feeding into economic studies, the company is entering what management describes as a pivotal year.

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF)
https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289800

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