NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Takes Its Bell on the Road to JPMorgan's Healthcare Event

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

JD Durkin delivers the pre-market update on January 12th

  • Stocks are down Monday morning after the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Despite White House pressure to lower interest rates, Powell stated Sunday he will stick to his methodology. Traders had not priced in a rate cut for the Fed's upcoming meeting.
  • Download the NYSE TV app and tune in to NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET for coverage from J.P. Morgan's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Kristen Scholer will report from the event, where the Opening Bell rings at the Westin St. Francis on Union Square.
  • After the market opens, Kristen will interview Jeremy Milman, head of J.P. Morgan's Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group, on key trends shaping 2026 and how the bank supports innovation. The four-day conference hosts 500+ companies and 8,000 attendees.
  • The 28th Annual ICR Conference kicks off in Orlando, drawing 3,000 attendees and leadership teams from 250+ growth companies. Ashley Mastronardi is on-site connecting with NYSE community leaders—watch for those interviews soon on our app.

Opening Bell
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) kicks off the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Closing Bell
Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) celebrates another successful year with their incredible merchants

