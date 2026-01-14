NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Inaugural U.S.-Saudi Biotech Alliance Summit Begins in SF

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 14th
- U.S. equities traded fractionally lower pre-market as investors digest a packed agenda, including earnings from major banks, speeches from several Fed officials, key economic data, and a possible Supreme Court ruling on U.S. tariffs.
- The inaugural U.S. – Saudi Biotech Alliance summit kicks off in San Francisco today, focusing on accelerating innovation, modernizing AI-enabled biomanufacturing, and strengthening preparedness for life-threatening diseases and infections.
- Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio and NantWorks, will appear on NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET to discuss ImmunityBio's positive results from its Anktiva clinical program in non-small cell lung cancer.
- At 9:30 a.m. ET, Black Spade Acquisition III will ring the NYSE opening bell to celebrate its recent IPO. Co-CEOs Dennis Tam, Kester Ng, and Richard Taylor will join for a live interview about their next move in the leisure and entertainment space.
Opening Bell
Black Spade Acquisition III celebrates its recent IPO
Closing Bell
Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) celebrates its new brand campaign
