NYSE Content Advisory: Market Update + Target Opens Newly Transformed 'Target SoHo' in New York

Kristen Scholer delivers the market update on December 9th
- Traders await the Federal Reserve's final interest rate decision of the year. Markets are pricing in with near certainty a 0.25% rate cut, following the Fed's two-day policy meeting that begins today, with the announcement expected Wednesday.
- NYSE-listed Target unveils a reimagined SoHo store led by incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke. The concept includes a beauty bar, selfie checkout, and curated home and fashion pieces. NYSE's Ashley Mastronardi spoke with Target's VP of Creative Curation—watch the interview on the NYSE TV app.
- Twenty One Capital goes public today on the NYSE under ticker XXI, becoming the exchange's largest Bitcoin treasury company with $4 billion in Bitcoin. CEO Jack Mallers delivered remarks before ringing the Opening Bell.
Opening Bell
Twenty One Capital (NYSE: XXI) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE: AUB) celebrates its investor day
