NYSE-Affiliated Venue for Tokenization Adds Transfer Agents: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 3rd
- Firms join NYSE to support Issuer Sponsored Tokenized Securities on the upcoming NYSE tokenized securities platform
- NYSE has already signed agreements with Securitize (NYSE: SECZ) and tZERO and has now added agreements with Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), Computershare, Equiniti, and Superstate.
- Superstate CEO Robert Leshner will join NYSE Live to discuss how NYSE's platform will enable tokenized trading experiences
- Shares of Herbalife rose in extended trading following its Q3 earnings
- Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) posted 6% net sales growth year-over-year.
- The results clinched its fifth straight quarter of expansion.
- CFO Scott Schaefer will join NYSE Live to break down the numbers and elaborate on his goals in the new role.
- Rocker announced $12.85 million in new funding
- The startup says that its platform can be used as an individual assistant or deployed across companies.
- Co-founder and CEO Alex Vogenthaler will join NYSE Live to reveal how Rocker will deploy the fresh capital.
Opening Bell
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) celebrates more than 100 years listed on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) rings the closing bell ahead of its 2026 Investor Day
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange