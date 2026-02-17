Nuvation Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 2, 2026

Nuvation Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 2, 2026

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business updates for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast and may register on the Investor Relations section of the Nuvation Bio website. To access the live conference call, participants can dial +1 833-470-1428 (U.S. toll-free) and enter access code 833155. An archived recording will be available on Nuvation Bio's website for 90 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI ®), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor; and an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program. 

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc). 

Media and Investor Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact
JR DeVita
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact
Kaitlyn Nealy
media@nuvationbio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvation-bio-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-march-2-2026-302688141.html

SOURCE Nuvation Bio Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

