Nutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2022 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com .

The 2022 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545
Investors@nutrien.com

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

Agricultural Chemical Stocks Offer Investors Big Opportunities For Gains

(NewsDirect)

Agricultural Chemical Stocks offer investors long-term upside as key stocks in the sector offer exciting 2023 guidance outlooks. They are successfully battling headwinds from worldwide logistics, geo-political issues and heightened raw material costs. These select Companies are instituting new operating efficiencies, cost-cutting strategies and planning expansion into higher growth markets.

Nutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Delivered record net earnings, advanced strategic initiatives and returned $5.6 billion to shareholders in 2022. Expect strong market fundamentals in 2023 and announced a 10 percent increase in the quarterly dividend.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Intent to Launch a New Share Repurchase Program

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.53 per share payable on April 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. This represents a 10 percent increase from the prior dividend declared on November 3, 2022 and equates to an annualized dividend of US$2.12 per share.

The Board also approved the purchase of up to five percent of Nutrien's issued and outstanding common shares over a twelve-month period through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). Any purchases of common shares will be subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of Nutrien's notice to commence a NCIB.

Silver Eagle Mines logo

Silver Eagle Mines to Issue 633,465 Units for Debt

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SEM) announces that it will complete a securities for debt, issuing an aggregate of 633,465 units at a price of $0.10 per unit to settle $63,338.00 Each unit will be comprised of a common share of the Company and one warrant exercisable at a price of $0.20 until February 15, 2025. The Company further announces that it has granted 5,000 options to a consultant to the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 until February 15, 2027.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Permanent J-Code for ROLVEDON Injection from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that a permanent J-code, J1449, has been issued for ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effective as of April 1, 2023.

"This is an important milestone in the ROLVEDON launch. A permanent J-code will enable a more efficient and predictable reimbursement in the outpatient setting. The combination of a permanent J-code on April 1, 2023 and ROLVEDON'S inclusion in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Supportive Care Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines) announced on December 6, 2022 are key elements in establishing brand awareness and building customer confidence in our novel product," said Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

How to Invest in Phosphate (Updated 2023)

How to Invest in Phosphate (Updated 2023)

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses. For example, 90 percent of phosphate is primarily used in the agriculture sector.

Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all over the world as a way to aid plant growth. It is also used as a supplement in animal feed, as a food preservative and for several other chemical purposes.

As the world's population grows and demand for food increases, the need for phosphate fertilizer is only expected to increase. For that reason, some believe phosphate investing is compelling. Read on for a brief overview of the phosphate market, including supply and demand dynamics and investing options.

