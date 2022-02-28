Numinus Wellness Inc. a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 26,215,003 common shares, or 12.73% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date of January 24, 2022 were ...

NUMI:CA